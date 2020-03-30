Beware! Correct UPI ID of PM Cares Fund is pmcares@sbi; Check how to contribute with Online SBI

Check how to contribute to PM CARES Fund with UPI ID, SBI online

PM CARES Fund: Beware of Fake UPI IDs if you are planning to contribute to the PM Cares Fund set up by the government. Since the announcements of the Fund, some fraudsters have been reported to have set up fake UPI IDs on the pretext of PM Cares fund to cheat unsuspecting contributors. The correct UPI Id of PM cares Fund is “pmcares@sbi” “Beware of Fake UPI ID being circulating on the pretext of PM CARES Fund. #PIBFactcheck: The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi, Press Information Bureau of the government tweeted. The Union government announced the Fund on Saturday. You can check details of the Fund on the official website: https://www.pmindia.gov.in/

Online Contribution to PM Cares Fund

You can make an online contribution to the fund through the official State Bank of India (SBI) website by visiting: https://www.onlinesbi.com Here you will have to provide details like your name, address, PAN number, amount of contribution, email id etc.

Scores of celebrities, business tycoons, government officials and the general public have contributed to the Fund since it was announced on Saturday last. The employees of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have decided to contribute one-day salary to the Fund. It is estimated that around Rs 500 crore will be collectively provided by the Defence Ministry to the fund from various wings, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence PSUs and others. The members of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) association have also decided to make a voluntary contribution of one-day salary to the fund.

The government has appealed to the people to “generously” contribute to the fund. “Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ has been set up,” the Prime Minister’s Office had said in a statement.