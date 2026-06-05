The Department of Posts has introduced a new digital process for filing and processing Children Education Allowance (CEA) claims. According to an Office Memorandum (OM) dated May 23, 2026, all eligible employees will now have to submit their CEA claims online through the APT 2.0 platform. However, physical copies of the claim and supporting documents will continue to be required for verification and record-keeping purposes.

The move is aimed at streamlining the claim settlement process and reducing manual handling of applications.

What has changed?

As per the Ministry of Communications’ Department of Posts, a new functionality has been developed in APT 2.0 that allows employees to submit, track and process CEA claims online. The system has been developed by the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT).

The department said APT 2.0 provides a digital framework for the entire claim process, including:

Online submission of CEA claims

Uploading of supporting documents

Verification of claims

Approval by competent authorities

Payment processing

System-based checks to reduce errors

The department has also circulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide employees and officials on using the new system.

What is APT 2.0?

APT stands for Accounts and Payroll Technology. APT 2.0 is the Department of Posts’ integrated digital platform used for payroll, employee benefits, reimbursements and other financial transactions involving postal employees.

Until now, many employee reimbursement claims, including Children Education Allowance claims, involved significant paperwork and manual processing. With the introduction of the new functionality, employees can submit their claims digitally through the portal, making tracking and processing easier.

The department believes that system-based processing can improve efficiency, maintain digital records and reduce delays arising from manual handling.

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Online submission mandatory, but physical documents still required

One important point in the latest order is that the shift to digital filing does not eliminate paperwork completely.

The OM clearly states that all CEA claims must be submitted online through APT 2.0.

Employees must also submit physical copies of the claim form and supporting documents to the concerned office or Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO).

The existing claim format prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will continue to be used for physical submission.

In other words, employees will have to complete both processes — online filing and physical submission — until further instructions are issued.

What is Children Education Allowance (CEA)?

Children Education Allowance is a reimbursement benefit available to Central Government employees to help meet a part of their children’s educational expenses.

The allowance is intended to support employees in covering costs associated with school education and is reimbursed after the employee submits the required claim and supporting documents.

CEA can generally be claimed for up to two children, subject to the conditions prescribed by the government from time to time.

The reimbursement covers educational expenses incurred during the academic year and is paid after verification of documents such as school certificates, fee receipts and other prescribed records.

How much CEA can a Central Government employee claim?

As per the latest rules applicable to Central Government employees following the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, the reimbursement ceiling under Children Education Allowance is Rs 2,250 per month per child.

This means an employee can claim up to Rs 27,000 per year for one child and up to Rs 54,000 annually for two children, subject to eligibility conditions and submission of the required documents.

The amount is revised whenever Dearness Allowance (DA) crosses specified thresholds, as notified by the government.

Who can claim CEA?

CEA is generally available to Central Government employees for their children studying in recognised educational institutions.

The benefit is available from nursery classes up to Class XII, subject to the conditions laid down by the government.

In certain cases, special provisions are available for children with disabilities, where higher reimbursement limits may apply as per government rules.

Employees are required to submit supporting documents and declarations while claiming the benefit.

Tax treatment of Children Education Allowance

The tax treatment of CEA often creates confusion because there are two different concepts under income-tax rules.

The first is the Children Education Allowance exemption available to salaried taxpayers under the Income-tax Act. This exemption is very small — Rs 100 per month per child for up to two children.

The second is the Children Education Allowance reimbursement available to Central Government employees under service rules. This is an employment benefit provided by the government and operates under a separate framework.

Following the changes introduced under the new tax regime, most taxpayers now opt for the default tax regime. Several exemptions and deductions available under the old regime are not available under the new regime. However, reimbursement benefits provided under government service rules continue to be governed by the relevant service regulations and departmental instructions.

Employees should refer to the applicable government orders and consult their department’s finance or accounts section regarding the tax treatment of specific reimbursements.

Why the latest move matters

The Department of Posts’ decision is expected to make CEA claim processing more structured and transparent. Digital submission through APT 2.0 can help create a centralised record of claims, enable faster verification and reduce the possibility of missing documents.

At the same time, retaining physical verification ensures that the department continues to maintain documentary records while transitioning towards a more technology-driven system.

According to the Department of Posts’ Office Memorandum dated May 23, 2026, online submission of CEA claims through APT 2.0 is now mandatory for all employees, while physical submission of claim forms and supporting documents will continue alongside the digital process for verification and record purposes.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on the Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts, dated May 23, 2026. The rules discussed relate to the procedure for submission and processing of Children Education Allowance (CEA) claims. Employees should refer to the relevant government orders, departmental guidelines and their respective offices for eligibility conditions, claim limits and documentation requirements applicable to their cases.



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