Central Government Employee? Modi govt has amended this Pension rule – Check your benefit

Central government has amended Rule 54 of CCS Act. Representational Image/Pixabay

Central Government Employee Pension rules: The Union government has amended Rule 54 of Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1972. In case of death of a Government servant while in service, the family is entitled to a family pension as per Rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972. Earlier, the family pension was payable at enhanced rate of 50 per cent of the pay last drawn for 10 years, if the Government servant had rendered a continuous service of not less than seven years; thereafter the rate of family pension was 30 per cent of the pay last drawn.

In case the Government servant had rendered a service of less than seven years before his death, the rate of family pension was 30 per cent from the beginning and family pension at enhanced rate of 50 per cent of last pay drawn was not payable to the family.

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement today that the Government felt the need for family pension at enhanced rate was more in the case of a Government servant who dies early in his/her career, as his pay at the initial phase of service is much less. In view of this, a notification dated 19th September, 2019 has amended Rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

Central Government Employee Pension rules: What’s new

According to the amended Rule 54, the family of a Government servant, who dies within seven years of joining service, will also be eligible for family pension at enhanced rate of 50 per cent of last pay drawn, for 10 years.

This amendment would come into effect from 1st October, 2019.

The families of Government servants who died before completion of service of seven years within 10 years before 1st October, 2019, will also be eligible for family pension at enhanced rates with effect from 1st October, 2019, the statement said.