Central Government Employee? No more exclusion of lockdown period on timelines under CCS, Pension rules

Representational image

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has withdrawn the exclusion of lockdown period on the time limit for completion of certain tasks for central government employees and pensioners. Through an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated March 30, 2020, the DoPT had decided not to count the period of the lockdown for adherence to the prescribed timelines under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965 and CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972. This exclusion has now ceased to exist with effect from 5th June 2020.

In an Office Memorandum dated 5th June 2020, DoPT said that from March 2, the lockdown period was excluded from time-limits prescribed in various rules/instructions.

“While in the initial periods of lockdown, the Government offices were directed to work either with skeletal staff or with 1/3rd of its strength, DoPT’s extant instructions provide for the attendance of 100% officers of the level of DS & above and 50% below DS on all working days. Ministry of Home Affairs vide its Order dated 30th May, 2020 has also issued instructions for the phase-wise reopening of prohibited activities outside the containment zone. In view of this, it has now been decided that the exclusion of lockdown period w.e.f. 24th March, 2020 shall cease to have further effect with the issue of this O.M.,” DoPT said.

Under the CCS rules, certain timelines have been prescribed for various activities relating to the procedures. For instance, time limits have been prescribed for the following:

– Review of order of Suspension before its expiry date [Rule 10(6) of CCS(CCA) Rules, 1965]

– Submission of written statement of defence on the charge-sheet by the charged officer ISub Rule 4 in Rule 14 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965]

– issuance of charge-sheet once a decision is taken by the Disciplinary Authority to initiate Disciplinary proceedings.{DopTs 0. M. No. 425/04/2012-AVDIV(A) dated 29.11.2012]

– completion of Inquiry and submission of report by the Inquiring Authority [Sub rule (24) in Rule 14 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965]

– disciplinary proceedings initiated against a Pensioner shall not be in respect of an event which took place four years before such initiation,{Rule 9 of CCS(Pension) Rules, 1972]

– Acceptance of notice of VRS under Rule 48Aof CCS(Pension) Rules, 1972