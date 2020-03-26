Big relief for salaried! Modi govt to change EPF withdrawal rule, pay PF contributions

The EPFO Scheme regulations will also be amended to allow non-refundable advance.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference today announced several steps towards providing relief to the salaried individuals. In the employee provident fund (EPF) account, the employee’s contribution of 12 per cent of plus 12 per cent of the employer’s contribution will be paid by the government for the next 3 months.

Based on the basic salary of the employee, 12 per cent is equally contributed by the employee and the employer. The interest rate is paid on such monthly running balance that keeps accumulating in the employee’s PF account.

This relief package may, however, be not available to all employees and hence knowing the eligibility helps. This PF benefit will be applicable to all those establishments which have up to 100 employees and out of those, 90 per cent are earning less than Rs 15,000 a month. Only employees in such establishments will be eligible for this benefit.

Importantly, 8.33 per cent of the employer’s contribution goes into the employees pension scheme (EPS) every month.

Overall, this package will give a relief to eligible employees regarding their retirement money.

In another move, the government has announced that the EPFO Scheme regulations will also be amended to allow non-refundable advance which will be 75 per cent of credit balance I.e. PF balance or 3 months of wages, thus benefiting 80 lakh employees of nearly 4 lakh establishments.