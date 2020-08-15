Aadhaar Linked Post Office Savings Account: Getting benefit of government subsidies to become easier now

The form can also be used to change the post office savings account mapped with NPCI to another account with any other post office.

If you wish to receive any government subsidy in your post office savings account, you may do so now. The Aadhaar Seeding provision has been incorporated in the common or the modified Account Opening Form to be used in National Savings Schemes for CBS and non-CBS Post Offices. ln order to facilitate the post office savings account holder to avail DBT benefits in their Post Office Savings Account, it has been decided to incorporate a column for Aadhaar Seeding in ‘Application for Opening of Account /Purchase of Certificate’ form for benefits of the depositors and ease of operation.

Going forward, one will have to use the Revised Application for Account opening/Purchase of certificate Form along with Aadhaar Seeding mandate Form. In the Aadhaar Seeding mandate Form, one needs to enter the Post Office Savings Account for Seeding of Aadhaar in NPCI-Mapping for receiving Direct Benefits. A self-attested copy of Aadhaar is to be enclosed.

And the consent has to be provided to :

Use my Aadhaar Details to authenticate me from UIDAI

Use my Mobile Number mentioned below for sending SMS Alerts to me.

Link the Aadhaar Number to all my existing/new/future accounts and customer profile (CIF) with your

Post office-

The Direct Benefit Transfer(DBT) including LPG Subsidy from the government will be received in the account. If more than one Benefit transfer is due, all the Benefit Transfers will be received in the same account. (For customer who has not so far seeded account with NPCI Mapper).

Earlier in April 2020, the Department of Posts of Ministry of Communication has introduced common or modified forms to be used in National Savings Schemes such as PPF, NSC, KVP, Sukanya Samriddhi Account, monthly income account, Time Deposits, SCSS etc. The application form for investing in PPF will be the same as that for investing in NSC or even for opening a post office savings account. Similarly, the common form has been introduced for extension of investments in post office recurring deposit, PPF or SCSS.