Vodafone Idea, Tata Motors stocks among volume toppers on NSE; Future Group sees strong investor interest

Broader markets were outperforming the benchmark with all midcap and smallcap indices on the NSE soaring higher. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty were witnessing range-bound action on Tuesday, a day after both the benchmark indices soared to fresh all-time highs. Broader markets were outperforming the benchmark with all midcap and smallcap indices on the NSE soaring higher. On the other hand, India VIX, the volatility index was down in the red, slipping 0.94%, giving up 16 levels. The outperformance in broader markets showed investors were focusing on stock-specific action on Dalal Street. High action was seen in Vodafone Idea stock that saw over 25 crore shares exchange hands on the NSE.

Volume toppers on NSE

Vodafone Idea saw the highest activity on Tuesday, sitting at the helm of the list of volume toppers on NSE. The stock was down 1.38% to trade at Rs 10.7 per share. According to NSE data 25.62 crore equity shares of Vodafone Idea exchanged hands on NSE.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures was second on the list of volume toppers on NSE on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.85% with 15 crore equity shares exchanged on NSE.

IDBI Bank saw a massive 17.54% jump on Tuesday, placing it third-highest in the volume topper list. Over 14.58 crore equity shares of IDBI Bank were involved in deals on Tuesday.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited soared nearly 5% on Tuesday to trade at Rs 70.05 per share. More than 14.18 crore equity shares of BHEL were traded on NSE.

Suzlon Energy saw the fifth-largest volume activity on NSE on Tuesday. The stock price slipped nearly 4% with 9.33 crore equity shares exchanging hands on the bourses.

A number of other stocks were also witnessing higher volumes on NSE on Tuesday. These included Tata Power, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Trident, PNB, ITC, Canara Bank, among others.

Volume shockers on NSE

Barbeque Nation Hospitality was among the top volume gainers on NSE on Tuesday. As many as 7.18 lakh shares of the stock were traded today, against the one-week average volume of 89,891 equity shares.

Future Enterprise limited was also seeing unusually high trading volume, according to data available on NSE. As many as 84 lakh shares of Future Enterprises traded hands as the stock soared 7%. This was higher than the one-week average of 10.59 lakh equity shares.

Future Retail was also seeing high volume on NSE as the stock jumped 11%. As many as 1.5 crore equity shares of the Future Group company exchanged hands on Tuesday, against the average volume of 24 lakh shares.