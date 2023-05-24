TVS Motor, CEAT, L&TFH, Mahindra CIE, IOC among 57 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 8 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in red in the mid-day session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 fell 40 points or 0.22% to 18,308 and BSE Sensex tumbled 111.14 points or 0.18% to 61,870.65. In the broader market indices, Nifty Next 100 was down 0.18%, Nifty Midcap 100 was up 0.34%, Nifty Smallcap 250 was up 0.18% and Nifty Total Market was down 0.07%. The volatility index, India VIX surged 5.53% to 13.30. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 136 points or 0.35% to 43,818.45, Nifty Metal tanked 1.38% and Nifty Pharma surged 1.03%. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBIN) were the most active stocks.

Volume Gainers

Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Indo Tech Transformers, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, MBL Infrastructure, Williamson Magor & Company, Poddar Housing and Development, Prime Focus, SMS Pharmaceuticals, New Delhi Television, Dynamic Cables, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, Bal Pharma, Deepak Nitrite, Deep Industries, Uma Exports, Metro Brands, Airo Lam, Bharat Gears, Antony Waste Handling Cell, TRF, Jash Engineering, Biocon, HOV Services were among the volume gainers.

Price Band Hitters

Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, NDTV, Adani Green and Visesh Infotecnics were among 64 NSE stocks that hit the upper price band while Adani Wilmar, GE T&D India, Servotech Power Systems, Wanbury and Zim Laboratories were among 40 stocks that hit the lower price band.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs and Lows

TVS Motor Company, Apollo Tyres, CEAT, Indian Oil Corporation, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Andhra Cements, Ador Welding, Anmol India, Arrow Greentech, Ashapura Minechem, Aurionpro Solutions, AVG Logistics, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Deep Industries, De Nora India, Dreamfolks Services, Elecon Engineering Company, Elgi Equipments, Elgi Rubber Company, Engineers India, Faze Three, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Indo Tech Transformers, ION Exchange (India), Jai Balaji Industries, Jash Engineering, Jindal Saw, Kaynes Technology India, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Latteys Industries, Linc, Man Industries (India), Global Health, Narayana Hrudayalaya, NLC India, PG Electroplast, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Poonawalla Fincorp, Power Mech Projects, The Ramco Cements, Refex Industries, Roto Pumps, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Share India Securities, Shree Digvijay Cement Co, Shreyans Industries, Sundaram Finance, Suprajit Engineering, Tega Industries, Technocraft Industries (India), Vardhman Polytex, Venus Pipes & Tubes, and VA Tech Wabag were among 57 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Aavas Financiers, Jet Airways (India), Lagnam Spintex and SEL Manufacturing Company were among 8 stocks that hit 52-week lows.