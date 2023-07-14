Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Nalco, ONGC among 104 stocks that hit 52-week highs today; 19 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex surged in the intraday session on Friday. The Nifty 50 jumped 90.65 points or 0.47% to 19,504.40 and Sensex soared 293.58 points or 0.45% to 65,852.47. All the broader market indices were trading in green – the Nifty 500 gained 0.51%, Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.91%, Nifty Smallcap 100 surged 1% and Nifty Total Market rose 0.52%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 63 points or 0.14% to 44,728.05, Nifty IT skyrocketed 3.37% while Nifty PSU Bank dipped 0.13%. TCS, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Power Grid, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Senco Gold, Zomato and Tech Mahindra were the most active stocks on NSE.

NSE Nifty 50 – Top Gainers and Losers

Tech Mahindra, TCS, LTIMindtree, Infosys, HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Hindalco and Wipro, Tata Consumer Products and HerMotocorp were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while HDFC Life, NTPC, Titan, Power Grid, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and UltraTech Cement were the losers.

Stocks At 52-Week Highs

3M India, 63 moons technologies, ADF Foods, Ador Welding, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Ashoka Buildcon, Avalon Technologies, Bharat Wire Ropes, Bliss GVS Pharma, Can Fin Homes, CCL Products (India), CMS Info Systems, Coforge, Colgate Palmolive (India), Craftsman Automation, Datamatics Global Services, De Nora India, Dynamatic Technologies, EIH Associated Hotels, Elecon Engineering Company, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, Exide Industries, Foods & Inns, Fusion Micro Finance, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Global Vectra Helicorp, Godrej Properties, Gokaldas Exports, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Indo Count Industries, IFGL Refractories, Jai Balaji Industries, JBM Auto, Jindal Steel & Power, KEC International, KEI Industries, Kellton Tech Solutions, Kesoram Industries, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kothari Petrochemicals, Lumax Auto Technologies, Manaksia Aluminium Company, Manorama Industries, Medplus Health Services, Metro Brands, Mstc, Muthoot Capital Services, Muthoot Finance, National Aluminium Company, Info Edge (India), NCC, NGL Fine-Chem, NLC India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Patel Engineering, Pennar Industries, The Phoenix Mills, Pix Transmissions, Polycab India, Precision Camshafts, Premier Explosives, Rane Brake Lining, RBL Bank, Refex Industries, Ritco Logistics, Sanghi Industries, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Satin Creditcare Network, Sat Industries, Senco Gold, Synergy Green Industries, Shalby, Sindhu Trade Links, SKF India, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Sunflag Iron And Steel Company, Supreme Industries, Tech Mahindra, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Tejas Networks, Tilaknagar Industries, Trigyn Technologies, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Ujjivan Financial Services, Uniparts India, Usha Martin, Vesuvius India, Xpro India, Zensar Technologies, Zomato and Zydus Lifesciences among 104 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stocks At 52-Week Lows

Aartech Solonics, Atam Valves, Bohra Industries, Fiberweb (India), Insecticides (India), Lexus Granito (India), NIIT, Senco Gold, Aksh Optifibre, Arshiya, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Dangee Dums, Hybrid Financial Services, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, Ortel Communications, Paras Petrofils, Suumaya Industries and Tirupati Forge among 18 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Silgo Retail, Ucal Fuel Systems, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Satin Creditcare Network, Subex, Compuage Infocom, Mastek, Precision Camshafts, Ritco Logistics, Creative Newtech, Damodar Industries, Pix Transmissions, Smartlink Holdings, Craftsman Automation, Ahlada Engineers, D-Link (India), Megasoft, ADF Foods, Airan, The Great Eastern Shipping Company and Welspun India were among the volume gainers.