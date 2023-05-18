Stocks To Watch: ITC, SBI, HDFC Bank, Zydus Wellness, Vedanta, NDTV, NHPC

Stocks in focus: The SGX Nifty gained 0.24% in trade on Thursday morning, signaling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a positive basis. Nifty futures were 43.5 points higher on the Singaporean exchange at 18,275.5. On Wednesday, Nifty 50 closed down by 100 points, giving up the 18,200 level at 18,181 while Sensex lost 360 points at 61,560.

“In response to weak global sentiments, domestic investors remained cautious as the US market grappled with recession concerns led by recent economic data indicating slowdown. The US retail sales figures for April reflected a decrease in demand, and ongoing debt ceiling negotiations further dampened market sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks to Watch on 18 May, 2023

Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness reported a 9% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 145.33 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 712.98 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 639.78 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC

The cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate ITC is set to announce its fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, as industry experts predicted that the FMCG company will see a double digit growth in net profit, while revenues are expected to grow between 3-6%.

SBI

The largest domestic lender will announce its quarterly earnings results today. State Bank of India. Analysts expect SBI to extend its record-high PAT performance. In the previous quarter, SBI reported 66% growth in profit-after-tax at Rs 14,205 crore.

HDFC Bank, SBI

The Reserve Bank of India has given SBI Funds its nod to pick up a 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank. The acquisition must be completed by 15 November, six months from the date of RBI’s approval. Additionally, SBI Funds’ aggregate holding in HDFC Bank must be below 10% at all times.

NDTV

NDTV received approval to approach the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for permission to launch nine news channels.

Vedanta

The board of directors will convene on 22 May to consider and approve the first interim dividend for the fiscal year 2023-24. If approved, the record date for the same will be 30 May.

NHPC

NHPC received a letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for a 200 MW capacity solar power project within 600 MW GSECL’s Solar Park at Khavda (GSECL Stage-1). The estimated financial implication for the project is Rs1,007.60 crore.