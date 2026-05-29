Penny stocks usually trade at very low prices and often belong to small businesses with limited financial strength.

However, at times, the so-called penny stocks, may not necessarily indicate a weak company, as they may have a Re 1 or Rs 5 face values, stock splits, or a larger equity base.

Despite their low prices, certain companies may possess strong business models. Investors should focus more on fundamentals and long-term growth potential rather than judging a company solely by its share price.

Here are 3 energy sector penny stocks.

This is not a fundamental analysis on the company. For the purpose of determining penny stocks, we have taken their current market price below Rs 30.

#1 Orient Green Power

First on the list is the stock of Orient Green Power.

The company is a major player in the renewables energy space. As of December 2025, Orient Green Power has a portfolio of 382.3 MW of wind assets spread across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and a 10.5 MW wind farm in Croatia, Europe.

In addition, during December 2025 the company commissioned a 7MW solar energy capacity Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu as part of our proposed 25 MW Solar energy capacity in Tamil Nadu.

Financial Highlights of Orient Green Power

Rs m FY23 FY24 FY25 Net Sales 2,583 2,595 2,635 Operating Profit 2,030 1,848 1,890 Net Profit Margin (%) 13.6 14.8 13.3 Profit After Tax 351 384 350

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, for FY26, the total income and EBITDA was around Rs 3,160 m and Rs 2,060 crores respectively. Net profit for FY26 grew by 70% to Rs 720 m, which is the highest in the history of the company.

FY26 was a breakthrough year for the company. Orient Green commissioned its first solar power plant of 7 MW capacity in December. In FY26, the company achieved the highest profits in its history.

The company has successfully added 9.9 MW of wind capacity in the last financial year. About 6.6 MW was added in end of March and 3.3 MW in April.

The company is also in the process of constructing 17.6 MW of solar capacity, which will be commissioned in Q1 FY27 and will enter full production during the course of Q2 FY27.

To improve operating efficiencies, Orient Green has started the process of repowering 7.8 MW of our older wind turbines under the New Repowering Policy of Government of Tamil Nadu.

#2 Reliance Power

Next on the list is the stock of Reliance Power.

According to the company’s annual report for FY25, Reliance Power, along with its subsidiaries, manages a portfolio that includes 5,305 MW of operational power generation capacity. It also has several projects under development, covering a mix of fuel types and locations.

A key project is the 3,960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh, part of the Government of India’s initiative to set up large-scale generation plants.

Financial Highlights of Reliance Power

Rs m FY23 FY24 FY25 Net Sales 75,139 78,926 75,829 Operating Profit 22,050 15,249 27,824 Net Profit Margin (%) -4.6 -28.4 38.9 Profit After Tax -3,429 -22,422 29,474

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, for Q4 FY26, Reliance Power reported revenues of Rs 18,873 m vs Rs 19,780 m YoY. The company reported a net loss in Q4FY26, when compared to a net profit of Rs 1,256 m YoY.

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According to the annual report, the company is focused on strengthening its generation portfolio by balancing operational performance with ongoing development to meet energy needs responsibly and efficiently.

#3 Jaiprakash Power Ventures

Jaiprakash Power Ventures is an Indian power generation company focused on thermal and hydroelectric power.

It is part of the Jaypee Group and operates assets such as the 400 MW Vishnuprayag hydroelectric plant in Uttarakhand and the 1,320 MW Nigrie thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Financial Highlights of Jaiprakash Ventures

Rs m FY23 FY24 FY25 Net Sales 57,867 67,628 54,622 Operating Profit 12,560 26,247 21,000 Net Profit Margin (%) 1.0 15.1 14.9 Profit After Tax 554 10,220 8,136

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported revenues of Rs 13,864 m in Q4 FY26 vs Rs 13,409 m YoY. The company reported net loss in Q4 FY26, against a net profit of Rs 1,557 m YoY.

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Jaiprakash Power Ventures has reduced debt significantly and benefits from rising electricity demand in India, along with hydro and thermal power assets.

However, earnings volatility, weak recent profitability, remains a concern.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

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