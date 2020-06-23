Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Moody’s says India GDP to shrink in 2020

Nifty Futures were trading 47 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 10,352 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open on with modest gains on Tuesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty Futures were trading 47 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 10,352 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex was up by 0.52%, or 179.59 points, to close at 34,911.32 whereas, the 50-share Nifty50 gained 0.65%, or 66.8 points, to close at 10,311.2. Asian stock markets edged lower in early trade on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.88%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.7% while the Topix index dipped 0.53%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended higher as investors focused on the potential for more government stimulus measures even as they worried about an increase in coronavirus cases in the US and other countries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.59%, the S&P 500 gained 0.65% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11%.

Moody’s Investors Service on Monday projected the Indian economy to shrink 3.1 per cent in 2020 and said clashes with China on the border also suggest rising geopolitical risks in the Asian region where countries are particularly vulnerable to changes in geopolitical dynamics.

