Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see positive opening, GIFT Nifty up by 23 points

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The GIFT Nifty traded up by 23 points at 20141 during Tuesday’s early trading session. (Photo: Reuters)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to see a positive opening amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market was trading up by 23 points at 20141 during Tuesday’s early trading session.

In the Asian market, the Asia Dow was up by 0.17%, whereas the benchmark Chinese index, the Shanghai Composite, was down by 0.15%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.14% . Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 0.82%.

08:27 (IST) 12 Sep 2023
Bank Nifty outlook

“The Bank Nifty index is currently experiencing a strong bullish momentum, with buyers dominating the market and pushing the index higher. The next significant resistance level for the index is at 46,000, where a substantial amount of call writing is evident. On the downside, the key support level has shifted to 45,000, where the highest open interest built up on the put side,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

08:15 (IST) 12 Sep 2023
F&O Ban

The National Stock Exchange has BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, PNB, SAIL securities on its F&O ban list for Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

08:12 (IST) 12 Sep 2023
Nifty 50 technical view

“While markets have rallied for seven straight sessions, the fear of missing out (FOMO) can rule traders’ mindset as bargain hunting and value buying could be the probable theme. Technically, Nifty’s biggest support for Tuesday’s trade will be at 19,807 mark, while immediate aggressive bullish targets for the index is now seen at 20,500 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

08:10 (IST) 12 Sep 2023
FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) purchased shares worth net Rs 1,473.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) added shares worth net Rs 366.24 crore on September 11, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 07:59 IST

Nifty 50

