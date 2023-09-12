Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to see a positive opening amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market was trading up by 23 points at 20141 during Tuesday’s early trading session.

In the Asian market, the Asia Dow was up by 0.17%, whereas the benchmark Chinese index, the Shanghai Composite, was down by 0.15%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.14% . Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 0.82%.

Live Updates

