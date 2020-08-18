Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals muted opening for indices; SBI says India’s GDP may shrink by 16.5% in Apr-June

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading flat on Tuesday morning, hinting a weak start to domestic indices. Sensex and Nifty enter Tuesday’s trading session on the back of a strong trading session on Monday that saw the indices jump close to 0.50% each. Market analysts believe that eyes will be glued on how global stock markets perform and that will chart the trajectory taken by domestic indices as well. Stock markets in the United States ended in the green, except Dow Jones that was down in the red. Major European indices were also showing positive signs. However, trade was mixed on Tuesday morning among Asian peers. Shanghai Composite gained while Nikkei 225 and Topix traded with losses along with share markets in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.
India’s largest public sector lender in its economic research report, Ecowrap, said that it expects the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to slip by 16.5% during the first quarter of this fiscal year. Earlier this year, SBI’s Ecowrap had projected a GDP contraction of 20%. The report adds that corporate Gross Value Added (GVA) de-growth is better than expected. However, the report does flag concerns about the coronavirus pandemic entering rural areas. The percentage of cases in rural districts to total new cases has risen to 54% in August.
Highlights
Along with the comprehensive agriculture market reforms undertaken via three Ordinances recently to facilitate unfettered market access for farmers, the onset of options trading in three agriculture commodities — wheat, maize and mustard — last month could potentially give another boost to price realisation by farmers. Of course, these are still very early days and the options introduced on the commodity exchange NCDEX is currently drawing minuscule volumes, compared to the total trade in the three commodities. Analysts, however, say the prospects are bright, given that the rules allow the seller (farmer) to set his own price (within a defined band) for selling the crops, with an obligation on the buyer to lift the goods (compulsory delivery).
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a tepid opening on Tuesday. In the last hour of the previous session, share markets witnessed a sharp surge taking cues from the European markets, which recovered from their losses. In today’s trade, market participants will continue to track global developments and trends in coronavirus. Markets will also react to the outcome of AGR hearing, while participants will closely eye the US and China tussle. along with the upcoming OPEC meeting.
Read full story
Today Dalal Street will see Hindustan Aeronautics, ZEE Entertainment, JK Cement, KNR Construction, Gujarat Industries Power Company, GTL Infrastructure, Vascon Engineers, among other announce their quarterly results.
The flow of credit continues to decelerate as the economy remains in slowdown mode and bankers stay cautious. While non-food loans grew at just 5.2% year-on-year in the last fortnight of July, the lowest levels seen since March 2017, the value of corporate bonds issued in July, at Rs 49,013 crore, was the smallest in at least 10 months. The value of commercial paper (CP) — a short-term borrowing instrument for companies —floated in July was the smallest in many months at Rs 91,338 crore. Since April, non-food credit has contracted by 1.3% with the outstanding levels down at Rs 101.87 lakh crore, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows.
Read full story
SBI Ecowrap said degrowth in corporate GVA (better than expected results of some financial and non-financial companies) has been significantly better than revenue degrowth in Q1 FY21 as far as the results of the listed companies are concerned. So far, around 1,000 listed entities have announced their results for the first quarter. The results indicate more than 25 per cent decline in topline and more than 55 per cent decline in bottomline. However, it is interesting to mention that the decline in corporate GVA (gross value added) is only 14.1 per cent, it said.
State Bank of India’s research report Ecowrap expects the country’s GDP to contract by 16.5 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal. Earlier in May, Ecowrap had estimated Q1 FY21 GDP contraction at over 20 per cent and now pegs it at much lower contraction of 16.5 per cent for the quarter, “though with the relevant caveats in the current uncertain scenario”, the research report released on Monday stated.