08:50 (IST) 16 Aug 2023

Market outlook

“Markets are seen opening lower in Wednesday trades amid steep correction in global equities, as a combination of factors such as rising US bond yields, demand slowdown in China, and a hawkish Federal Reserve have led to risk averseness amongst the investors. Also, FIIs offloading shares in domestic markets coupled with RBI's upward revision in inflation projections have been making investors jittery about the near to medium term prospects of the markets.”

– Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities