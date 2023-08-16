Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices Highlights: Domestic indices ended Wednesday’s trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 30.45 points or 0.16% to 19,465 and BSE Sensex climbed 137.50 points or 0.21% to 65,539.42. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 0.33%, Nifty Financial Services tumbled 0.34%, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.46%, and Nifty Metal tanked 0.94%, while Nifty Media soared 1.20%, Nifty FMCG rose 0.41%, Nifty IT gained 0.59%, and Nifty Pharma climbed 0.61%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Infosys and Tata Motors, while the top losers were Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries, HDFC Life Insurance and Bharti Airtel.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
The NSE Nifty 50 rose 30.45 points or 0.16% to 19,465 and BSE Sensex climbed 137.50 points or 0.21% to 65,539.42.
After trading in the red, domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex pared their losses to trade mildly higher in late trade. From lows of 19,317.20, the NSE index gained over 120 points to trade at 19,443.75, up 0.04%. Sensex traded at 65,477.79, up 0.06%.
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 19600 for Calls and 19400 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 19600 for Calls and 19400 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 19450 for Calls and 19300 for Puts in weekly and at 19450 for Calls and 19300 for Puts in monthly contracts.
Nifty 50 trimmed morning losses, gaining almost 65 points from morning lows to trade at 19,381.95, still 0.27% lower from Monday's close.
ITC share price jumps 1.8% to Rs 457.4 as the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate reported a higher than estimated net profit.
InterGlobe Aviation shares tanked 4.6% in trade on Wednesday as reports suggested that IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is set to offload shares worth Rs 3,000 crore in a block deal. The floor price for the offer is set at Rs 2,400 apiece, a 6% discount to Monday's CMP.
Banking stock index Bank Nifty tanked over 1% or 400 points to an intraday low of 43,600.35 as the rate-sensitive sector felt inflationary woes.
Domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex crashed on open as India's July CPI figure jumped to 7.44%. Nifty 50 opened at 19,369, while Sensex opened lower by 163 points at 65,238.67.
“Domestically, the major headwind is the rising inflation. July CPI inflation has come at 7.44%, which is 1% above consensus estimates. The CPI inflation for FY 24 will have to be revised upwards to 5.6%. The takeaway from this is that a rate cut can be expected only in H2 of CY24.”
– V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
“Markets are seen opening lower in Wednesday trades amid steep correction in global equities, as a combination of factors such as rising US bond yields, demand slowdown in China, and a hawkish Federal Reserve have led to risk averseness amongst the investors. Also, FIIs offloading shares in domestic markets coupled with RBI's upward revision in inflation projections have been making investors jittery about the near to medium term prospects of the markets.”
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Oil prices held steady in early trading on Wednesday after a 1% drop in the previous session, as markets weighed weak economic data from China, the world's biggest oil importer, against tightening U.S. crude supplies.
ITC reported a 17.5% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 4,902.74 crore for the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 4,169.38 crore in the year-ago period. Additionally, the board of ITC approved the ITC Hotels demerger and will list it on the bourses within 15 months. The share ratio is 10:1, wherein those shareholders holding 10 ordinary shares of ITC will receive one share of the demerged entity.
“Negative chart patterns like lower tops and bottoms are intact on the daily chart. Monday's low of 19,257 could now be considered as a new lower bottom of the sequence. Hence any attempt of upside bounce from here could find strong resistance at 19,600 levels (down sloping trend line). Immediate support is placed at 19,250,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
India Cements, GNFC, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Granules India, ZEEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Balrampur Chini Mills securities are on the NSE F&O ban list for 16 August.
FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 2,324.23 crore, while DIIs added shares worth net Rs 1,460.90 crore on 14 August.
Wall Street's main stock indexes closed sharply lower on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data stoked worries interest rates could stay higher for longer, while U.S. big banks dropped on a report that Fitch could downgrade some lenders, according to Reuters. S&P 500 gave up 1.14%, the Nasdaq Composite crashed 1.16%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.02%.