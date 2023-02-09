08:20 (IST) 9 Feb 2023

Nifty range of consolidation from short-term perspective placed between 17350 – 18000

“The Nifty witnessed positive price action throughout the day and closed with handsome gains on Wednesday. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty after a two-day consolidation has resumed its up move. On the upside, the 20-day moving average (17872) is acting as a stiff resistance level. The hourly Bollinger bands have begun to expand and prices are moving along the upper band indicating that the positive momentum is likely to continue. With the daily and hourly momentum indicator having a positive crossover it is likely to provide speed to the up move. In terms of levels, 17972 – 18000 is the immediate hurdle zone while 17650 – 17600 shall act as a strong support zone. Until the zone of 17970 – 18000 is not taken out decisively we can expect the consolidation to continue. The range of consolidation from a short-term perspective is 17350 – 18000.” – Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.