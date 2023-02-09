Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices are likely to open on a flat note on weekly F&O expiry, hints SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 7 points or 0.04% higher at 17,897.0 in the early morning trade on Thursday. On Wednesday, BSE Sensex rose 377.75 points or 0.63% to 60,663.79 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 150.20 pts or 0.85% to 17,871.70. All the sectoral indices concluded in green, Bank Nifty rose 0.11%, Nifty IT climbed 1.53%, Nifty Auto was up 0.24%, Nifty Metal was up 3.78% and Nifty Pharma surged 1.36%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Thursday 9 February
“The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent on February 8 with a 4:2 vote. The rate hike decision met the majority of market participants' expectations. The Reserve Bank of India reduced its CPI inflation forecast for FY23 from 6.7 percent to 6.5 percent, with a 5.3 percent forecast for FY24. On the growth front, the RBI forecasts 6.4 percent real GDP growth for FY24, which has been raised to 7 percent for FY23 from 6.8 percent previously, making India one of the fastest-growing economies. The market has reacted positively to the policy statement.” – Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“The Nifty witnessed positive price action throughout the day and closed with handsome gains on Wednesday. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty after a two-day consolidation has resumed its up move. On the upside, the 20-day moving average (17872) is acting as a stiff resistance level. The hourly Bollinger bands have begun to expand and prices are moving along the upper band indicating that the positive momentum is likely to continue. With the daily and hourly momentum indicator having a positive crossover it is likely to provide speed to the up move. In terms of levels, 17972 – 18000 is the immediate hurdle zone while 17650 – 17600 shall act as a strong support zone. Until the zone of 17970 – 18000 is not taken out decisively we can expect the consolidation to continue. The range of consolidation from a short-term perspective is 17350 – 18000.” – Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.