Share Market LIVE: IOC, OIL shares trade flat after reports that they may get Numligarh refinery; Sensex down

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices– Sensex and Nifty– opened lower on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. Shares of state-run oil firms OIL, IOC tanked on Thursday morning, after reports that they may get BPCL’s Numaligarh refinery post privatisation. OIL India share price slumped by more than 1% to Rs 150.10, while IOC share price lost more than 1% to hit the day’s low at Rs 128.45 on BSE. The Sensex was down about 25 points to 40,550, while the Nifty was trading below the 12,000-mark. Even as the government announced strategic divestment of the entire stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Numaligarh Refinery, in which BPCL holds a majority stake, has been kept out of the plan. In fact, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the refinery in Assam will be carved out of BPCL and will continue to remain a PSU. According to media reports, state-run oil firms OIL, and IOC may get the refinery. On Thursday, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, also said that Numaligarh Refinery is out of the BPCL divestment plan due to the existing accord. Maenwhile, CSB Bank IPO to raise up to Rs 410 crore opens for subscription today. Kerala-based CSB Bank’s IPO( formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank) is being carried out to meet RBI’s regluation with regard to listing. The public offer contains a fresh issue of shares to raise up to Rs 24 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.97 crore shares by existing investors through which it will sell Rs 385 crore of scrips. CSB IPO will remain open till November 26th, Tuesday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 193-195 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 75 equity shares and in multiples of 75 equity shares thereafter. We bring to you LIVE updates.