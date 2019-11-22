Share Market LIVE: IOC, OIL shares trade flat after reports that they may get Numligarh refinery; Sensex down

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices– Sensex and Nifty– opened lower on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. Shares of state-run oil firms OIL, IOC tanked on Thursday morning, after reports that they may get BPCL’s Numaligarh refinery post privatisation. OIL India share price slumped by more than 1% to Rs 150.10, while IOC share price lost more than 1% to hit the day’s low at Rs 128.45 on BSE. The Sensex was down about 25 points to 40,550, while the Nifty was trading below the 12,000-mark. Even as the government announced strategic divestment of the entire stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Numaligarh Refinery, in which BPCL holds a majority stake, has been kept out of the plan. In fact, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the refinery in Assam will be carved out of BPCL and will continue to remain a PSU. According to media reports, state-run oil firms OIL, and IOC may get the refinery. On Thursday, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, also said that Numaligarh Refinery is out of the BPCL divestment plan due to the existing accord. Maenwhile, CSB Bank IPO to raise up to Rs 410 crore opens for subscription today. Kerala-based CSB Bank’s IPO( formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank) is being carried out to meet RBI’s regluation with regard to listing. The public offer contains a fresh issue of shares to raise up to Rs 24 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.97 crore shares by existing investors through which it will sell Rs 385 crore of scrips. CSB IPO will remain open till November 26th, Tuesday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 193-195 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 75 equity shares and in multiples of 75 equity shares thereafter. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
Shares of BPCL and Shipping Corp of India (SCI) tumbled on Thursday after the Cabinet approved sale of government’s stake in these companies. While the SCI stock dropped 6.29% to close at Rs 64.05 on the BSE, BPCL scrip plunged 5.66% to close at Rs 513.80. Both BPCL and SCI had hit their respective 52-week highs in the early trade. Meanwhile, the Container Corp stock fell 0.49% to Rs 575.15.
Full story
Asian equities rose on Friday, bouncing from a three-week low touched a day earlier, but gains were capped by persistent worries over the status of trade negotiations between China and the United States. Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12%. The index had fallen as much as 1.41% on Thursday, hitting its lowest level since October 30, on concerns that U.S. legislation on Hong Kong threatened to undermine trade talks between the world’s two largest economies.
Full story
CSB Bank IPO to raise up to Rs 410 crore opens for subscription today. Kerala-based CSB Bank’s IPO( formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank) is being carried out to meet RBI’s regluation with regard to listing. The public offer contains a fresh issue of shares to raise up to Rs 24 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.97 crore shares by existing investors through which it will sell Rs 385 crore of scrips. CSB Bank IPO will remain open till November 26th, Tuesday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 193-195 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 75 equity shares and in multiples of 75 equity shares thereafter. The bank is set to finalise basis of allotment on December 2 and will credit equity shares to shareholders’ DP accounts on December 3, Axis Capital said in its note.
Full story
Even as the government announced strategic divestment of the entire stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Numaligarh Refinery, in which BPCL holds a majority stake, has been kept out of the plan. In fact, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the refinery in Assam will be carved out of BPCL and will continue to remain a PSU. It was done due to the historic Assam Accord of 1985 signed between All India Assam Students Union (AISU) and the central government of the time after the 6-year long agitation against the immigrants. On Thursday, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, also said that Numaligarh Refinery is out of the BPCL divestment plan due to the existing accord.
Full story
Gold prices were little changed on Friday as a report of China’s efforts to smooth the way for trade talks with the United States offset worries that an interim deal might not occur until next year. Spot gold was flat at $1,464.99 per ounce by 0106 GMT, while U.S. gold futures inched higher 0.05% to $1,464.30. China has invited top U.S. trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing amid continued efforts to strike at least a limited deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
Full story
Oil prices were toppled from their highest in nearly two months on Friday by doubts over future demand for crude as uncertainty continues to shroud a potential U.S.-China trade deal, and along with it the health of the global economy. That was more than enough to offset news of a likely extension of production cuts among major producers that drove prices higher in the previous session on the prospect of tight crude supply.
Full story
The government’s mega divestment plan for the select PSUs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) may increase free float in the market, encouraging the foreign portfolio investors to invest more in the capital markets, a rating agency said. In addition, this move is expected to create a wider investment space for retail and institutional investors and increase the market premium of PSUs, owing to likely positive investors perception, CARE Ratings said. The announcement is also expected to increase transparency and PSU contribution towards the higher economic growth, it added.
Full story