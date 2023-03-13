scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may remain volatile; Adani Group stocks in focus, CPI inflation data eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may remain volatile on Monday amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39.50 or 0.23% lower at 17,398.00 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.25%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 0.62% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 1.63% and South Korea’s KOSPI dipping 0.70%. The US market ended Friday’s session in the red territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.07%, S&P 500 dipping 1.45% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping 1.46%. On Friday, BSE Sensex tanked  671.15 pts or 1.12% to 59,135.13 and  NSE Nifty 50 plunged 176.70 pts or 1% to 17,412.90. Bank Nifty tumbled 771.30 pts or 1.87% to 40,485.45.

08:07 (IST) 13 Mar 2023
Stocks under F&O ban

The National Stock Exchange has Balrampur Chini and GNFC on its F&O ban list for 13 March. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

08:07 (IST) 13 Mar 2023
FII/DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 2,061.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net acquired equities worth Rs 1,350.13 crore on 10 March, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

08:07 (IST) 13 Mar 2023
Crude oil prices jump

Oil prices jumped on Friday after the jobs data, but registered a 3% drop on the week over rate hike jitters. U.S. crude rose 1.27% to settle at $76.68 per barrel and Brent settled at $82.78 per barrel, up 1.46% on the day.

08:06 (IST) 13 Mar 2023
US market ends in red

08:06 (IST) 13 Mar 2023
Asian markets trade mixed

08:06 (IST) 13 Mar 2023
SGX Nifty in red

First published on: 13-03-2023 at 08:01 IST

Stock Market