Sensex, Nifty open in green on Monday; NDTV shares rise 5%, Tata Motors shares up over 1%

Indian equity indices started Monday’s session in green. The BSE Sensex traded 334.56 points or 0.56% higher at 60,179.82 in early trading. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 97.55 points or 0.55% to 17,904.35. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top gainers on Sensex while Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Nestle India were the top losers.

NDTV, Tata Motors shares in focus today

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) shares rose 5% touching an upper circuit of Rs 357.60 on Monday after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said on Friday that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control over nearly 65% of the media network. On the other hand, Tata Motors shares climbed 1.43% to Rs 383.7 after subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions signed a contract with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to operate 1,500 electric buses in New Delhi. TML will supply, operate, and maintain 1,500 12-metre, low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was up 1.09%, Nifty FMCG was up 0.54%, Nifty IT was up 0.72%, Nifty PSU Bank was down 2.64% while Nifty Pharma was down 0.21%. The volatility index India VIX was up 0.94%.

Asian and US stock markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai were trading higher while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was trading lower. On Friday, the US stock market ended the session in green.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 706.84 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 3398.98 crore on Friday, December 23, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday.