The global markets are cautious as the uncertainty over the US and Iran negotiations has led to a jump in crude oil prices. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start, down 17 points or 0.07% to trade at 23,315.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 78 points or 0.33% lower at 23,406, while the BSE Sensex fell 304 points or 0.41% to close at 74,346.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 04, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened deep in the red on Thursday following losses on Wall Street overnight, as tension between the US and Iran led to a rise in crude prices. South Korea’s Kospi fell 2%, but the small-cap Kosdaq advanced over 2% as trading resumed after a holiday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.4% after hitting a record high in the previous session, while the Topix declined 0.91%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,312, lower than the index’s last close of 25,633.21.

US markets

The futures tied to the US equity benchmarks fell on the back of elevated geopolitical tensions. Futures tied to the S&P 500 index fell by 0.5%, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.7%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading near the flatline.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 620.72 points, or 1.21%, to end at 50,687.07. The S&P 500 fell 0.74% to end at 7,553.68, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.89% to 26,853.98.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures are hovering around $95.43 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures traded at $97.07 this morning. To put this in perspective, Brent crude was trading around $90 a barrel on May 29, due to geopolitical uncertainty, the prices have risen in the past few sessions. On COMEX, crude prices dropped 0.59% to trade at $95.45 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,58,340 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 0.50% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,58,050 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,18,755. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,476.80 an ounce, up 0.22%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate declined 1.3% to Rs 2.63 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.20% lower at $73.55 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 5,616.56 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 5,740.89 crore on June 03, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.09% lower at 99.45. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.45% to close at 95.71 to the dollar on June 03.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector stocks rose the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 4.11% in market capitalisation. Further, Information Technology stocks were followed by the Electronics sector stocks, which were further followed by the Digital sector stocks. However, the Insurance stocks fell the most, declining 0.73%.