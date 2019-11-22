Privatisation move: BPCL, SCI, Concor shares tumble

By: |
Published: November 22, 2019 1:48:23 AM

While the SCI stock dropped 6.29% to close at Rs 64.05 on the BSE, BPCL scrip plunged 5.66% to close at Rs 513.80.

BPCL scrip plunged 5.66% to close at Rs 513.80BPCL scrip plunged 5.66% to close at Rs 513.80

Shares of BPCL and Shipping Corp of India (SCI) tumbled on Thursday after the Cabinet approved sale of government’s stake in these companies.

While the SCI stock dropped 6.29% to close at Rs 64.05 on the BSE, BPCL scrip plunged 5.66% to close at Rs 513.80.

Both BPCL and SCI had hit their respective 52-week highs in the early trade. Meanwhile, the Container Corp stock fell 0.49% to Rs 575.15.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Privatisation move: BPCL, SCI, Concor shares tumble
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares snap 4-day winning streak despite FM’s mega telecom relief
2Puranik Builders files fresh IPO papers with Sebi; plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore
3Govt’s PSU divestment move fails to lift stock markets; Nifty ends below 12,000