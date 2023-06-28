LTIMindtree, Tata Motors, Titan, Lupin, NTPC, IndiGo among 110 stocks to hit 52-week highs; 10 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex hit new highs today. The Nifty 50 surpassed the 19000-mark and Sensex jumped above 64000 for the very first time. The broader market indices were all trading in green. The volatility index, India VIX jumped 5.79% to 11.40. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty gained 239.30 points or 0.54% to 44,360.80, Nifty Auto rose 0.65%, Fin Nifty surged 0.71%, Nifty Metal soared 1.48% and Nifty Pharma skyrocketed 1.29%. Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Adani Ports, Tata Motors, SBIN and Kotak Bank were the most active stocks on NSE.

NSE Nifty 50 – Top Gainers/Losers

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, NTPC, SBI Life, BPCL, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Larsen were the gainers while HeroMotocorp, HDFC Life and Wipro were the losers.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Aditya Birla Capital, ACE Action Construction Equipment, Abans Holdings, Anant Raj, Angel One, Apar Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, Arman Financial Services, Asian Energy Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Axiscades Technologies, Baid Finserv, BLS International Services, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Can Fin Homes, CMS Info Systems, Coforge, Delta Corp, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Dodla Dairy, D P Wires, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Dhunseri Ventures, Eldeco Housing And Industries, EPL, Everest Industries, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, GeeCee Ventures, Genus Power Infrastructures, Global Vectra Helicorp, Godrej Properties, Gulshan Polyols, HBL Power Systems, Indo Count Industries, ICRA, IFGL Refractories, Indian Hume Pipe Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Jash Engineering, JBM Auto, Jindal Saw, JITF Infralogistics, JK Cement, JSW Steel, Jupiter Wagons, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kamdhenu Ventures, Keerti Knowledge and Skills, Kirloskar Industries, The Karnataka Bank, Landmark Cars, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, LTIMindtree, Lupin, Man Industries (India), M K Proteins, Muthoot Finance, Nilkamal, NTPC, OM Infra, Orchid Pharma, Parag Milk Foods, Patel Engineering, Power Finance Corporation, Prime Focus, Rane Holdings, Rane Brake Lining, Rane (Madras), S&S Power Switchgears, Sah Polymers, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shakti Pumps (India), Shalby, Shanthi Gears, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Shyam Metalics and Energy, SJS Enterprises, SP Apparels, Steel Strips Wheels, Strides Pharma Science, Sundram Fasteners, Surya Roshni, Syrma SGS Technology, Talbros Automotive Components, Tata Motors, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thomas Scott (India), Time Technoplast, TIPS Industries, Titan Company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Trent, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Venus Pipes & Tubes, Venus Remedies, V-Guard Industries, Wheels India, Windsor Machines, Yuken India, Zydus Lifesciences among 110 stocks to hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Aksh Optifibre, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Paras Petrofils, Shree Ram Proteins, Suumaya Industries, TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power, Tirupati Forge and Viji Finance were among 10 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Bikaji Foods International, Kitex Garments, Bhartiya International, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Alphageo (India), Adani Green Energy, Universus Photo Imagings, NGL Fine-Chem, Premier Polyfilm, Sheela Foam, Dhunseri Tea & Industries, Windsor Machines, Dhunseri Ventures, The Grob Tea Company, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo, Brightcom Group, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, Prakash Pipes, Five-Star Business Finance, Sarla Performance Fibers, Zydus Wellness, The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company, IFB Industries, Advanced Enzyme Technologies among volume gainers.