ITC, Dr Reddy’s, DLF among 67 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 7 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded lower on Wednesday, erasing their gains from Tuesday’s session. Nifty 50 was lower by 0.5%, giving up the 18,100 mark at 18,064 while Sensex lost 280 points at 61,066. The broader markets traded mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 managed to extend their winning streak, while Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 tanked up to 0.4%. Most sectors were lower, with Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Bank Nifty falling up to 1.04%. However, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG outperformed, rising up to 0.78%. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and TCS are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Coal India, ITC, Divi’s Lab, with HUL up 1.42%. The biggest laggards are ONGC, Hindalco, Axis Bank, L&T and Bajaj Finance, with ONGC down 1.61%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 40 stocks hit their upper price band. Rail Vikas Nigam, Brightcom Group, Axiscades Technologies, PC Jeweller, Sanghi Industries, Radhika Jeweltech were among the scrips. 25 stocks hit their lower price band including Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Axita Cotton, Mirza International, Reliance Capital. 15 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 67 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Indiamart Intermesh, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Oracle Financial Services Software, Siemens, ABB India, GRP Limited, Polycab India, Dynamatic Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics, Apar Industries, Akzo Nobel India, InterGlobe Aviation, Anupam Rasayan India, Carborundum Universal, Bharat Dynamics, H.G. Infra Engineering, Centum Electronics, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Syngene International, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Gravita India, Action Construction Equipment, DLF, ITC, and Datamatics Global Services are among others.

Alternatively, 7 stocks including GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Rushil Decor Limited-RE, Cineline India, Virinchi, Osia Hyper Retail are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Astec LifeSciences, Engineers India, Kolte – Patil Developers, Gravita India, Electrotherm (India), Spandana Sphoorty Financial are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.