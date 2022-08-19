Syrma SGS Tech IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, Link Intime, grey market premium; listing on Aug 26

Syrma SGS Technology’s Rs 840-crore IPO, which got subscribed 32.61 times on the final day of bidding, is likely to finalise the basis of allotment on Tuesday, 23 August. This was the first company in over two months to hit the market with an IPO. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 87.56 times and that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 17.5 times. The retail investors portion was subscribed 5.53 times. The IPO shares were sold at a price band of Rs 209-220. The equity shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on 26 August 2022. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 24 August, and the equity shares will get credited to allottees demat account on 26 August 2022.

Also read: Adani Enterprises, SBI Life, Eicher Motors among 122 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 9 scrips at new lows

In the grey market, Syrma SGS Tech IPO shares were seen trading with Rs 62 premium against the IPO price of Rs 220 apiece, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Also Read: Gold Price Today, 19 Aug: Gold prices fall on rate hike fears, may trade neutral to bearish; support at 51300

Check Syrma SGS Tech share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Syrma SGS Tech — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Syrma SGS Tech via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Syrma SGS Tech is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Syrma SGS Tech’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.