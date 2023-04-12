BankBazaar IPO planned in next 12-18 months; FY23 net revenue at Rs 160 crore

BankBazaar.com plans to launch its IPO in the next 12-18 months, it said. Prior to filing for DRHP, the fintech company aims to raise another round of capital (a combination of fresh and secondary issue), and has appointed ICICI Securities to advise on its capital raise plan. Meanwhile, Bankbazaar closed FY23 with net revenue of Rs 160 crore, up by 60 per cent over FY22 on the back of a 60 per cent growth in its credit card issuances.

“We have a compelling growth story to tell at a time when reports suggest PE/VC investments nearly halved in February 2023 and that the funding winter will get worse before it gets better due to concerns about global recession and increased cost of capital,” said Adhil Shetty, Co-Founder and CEO, BankBazaar.com.

He added that riding on a 60 per cent growth momentum in FY23 while narrowing the adjusted EBITDA burn to Rs 20 crore, the company is expected to accelerate the revenue growth rate further in FY24. “We’ve built a co-branded portfolio of digital products with proven customer traction, which has created sustainable revenue while improving margins,” Adhil Shetty said.

According to RBI data, India’s retail credit outlook continues to look strong and was up by 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y in January. BankBazaar.com expects to close FY24 with a revenue of Rs 250 crore and EBITDA profit for the full year. Supported by investors such as Experian, Eight Roads, Sequoia India, WSV, & Amazon, BankBazaar is co-branded credit card issuer and online platform for free credit score, and has a customer base of over 56 million users.