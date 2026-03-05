Omnitech Engineering is listed at a price of Rs 202 on the National Stock Exchange, which is at a discount of 11% from the issue price. On the BSE, the stock was opened at Rs 205, a discount of 10%. The issue price was set at Rs 227 per equity share.

The company raised Rs 583 crores. The issue is a combination of 1.84 crore fresh shares aggregating to Rs 418 crores and an offer for sale of 0.73 crore shares amounting to Rs 165 crores.

Omnitech Engineering IPO: Key details

Omnitech Engineering opened for subscription on February 25 and closed on February 27. The allotment was finalised on March 02. The issue included a reservation of up to 46,296 shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 11 to the issue price.

Omnitech Engineering IPO: Lot size

A retail applicant needs to apply for a minimum of 66 shares in a single lot, amounting to Rs 14,982. The lot size investment for a small NII is 14 lots of 924 shares, aggregating to Rs 2 lakh, and for a big NII, it is 67 lots of 4,422 shares, totalling to Rs 10 lakh.

Book runner and registrar

Equirus Capital is the book-running lead manager of the IPO, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

About the company

Omnitech Engineering is a manufacturing and engineering solutions company that specialises in providing precision-engineered components, turnkey industrial automation solutions, and customised mechanical systems for various industries.

The company is known for its expertise in mechanical design, fabrication, assembly, and integration of high-performance equipment used in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and general manufacturing.