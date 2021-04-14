  • MORE MARKET STATS

Infosys declares Rs 15 per share final dividend; Q4 results meet estimates, net profit up 17% on-yr

By: |
April 14, 2021 4:41 PM

IT bellwether Infosys on Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Infosys share price closed nearly 2 per cent down at Rs 1,398.60 apiece on BSE, one day before the quarterly earnings.

IT bellwether Infosys on Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders. In the past 12 months company has given one interim dividend of 12 per share, which was effective from October 23, 2020, and one final dividend of Rs 9.5 per share, effective from May 29, 2020. For the year ended March 2020, Infosys had declared an equity dividend of Rs 17.5 per share. Following the trend, Infosys clocked a 17.1 per cent per cent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 5,078 crore in the January-March quarter. Earlier this week, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.

Infosys share price has surged 8.5 per cent in January-March 2021, and 11 per cent so far this calendar year (YTD). During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Nifty IT index jumped 6.61 per cent, as against a rise of 5 per cent in the Nifty 50 index. So far in April 2021, Infosys has added 1.1 per cent. Infosys share price closed nearly 2 per cent down at Rs 1,398.60 apiece on BSE, one day before the quarterly earnings

Infosys
