IDRBT proposes road map for blockchain technology

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 12:13 AM

IDRBT has been working with government, banks and industry for building a blockchain that can serve as a common platform to launch varied applications.

IDRBT proposes road map for blockchain technology

The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) has come out with a blueprint of blockchain technology for the banking sector. The institute has been working with government, banks and industry for building a blockchain that can serve as a common platform to launch varied applications.

The blueprint has suggested broad roadmap on adoption of the new technology in various business and organisational functions along with common protocols to ensure interoperability among different entities as there are no regulatory guidelines in place for adoption of blockchain in banks and financial institutions.

Currently, interoperability between different blockchain platforms is not well established. Common infrastructure and technology is a far superior approach to build a true ecosystem around blockchain technology, in the absence of which the stakeholders like corporates have to hook to different blockchain networks.

READ ALSO | World Economic Forum 2019: From hot cups of tea to technology solutions; how India is attracting eyeballs

Releasing a white paper on blockchain technology, R Gandhi, former deputy governor, RBI, said that the banking and financial sector is experiencing cyber risks more because of the increased use of rapidly evolving, sophisticated, and complex technologies, wide use of third-party vendors, increased use of mobile technologies by customers, including the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the heightened cross-border information security threats.

Further, he said that data security and data privacy have become a vital point of discussion. There are two facets of data privacy – one is, data privacy in a commercial context and the other is in a democratic and human rights context. The general trend is that data privacy is a fundamental right of the individuals and any unconsented use by entities would result in heavy penalties.

Gandhi sought a solution for the problem of storage and access of biometric data. Technology has earlier found a solution for the security of data through the concept of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) by splitting the key into its public and private parts. He suggested for a split in biometric data into two parts, one the public part to be with the government, and the other, the private part remaining with the individual – the biometric data with the government will be incomplete until the private part is supplied by the individual.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. IDRBT proposes road map for blockchain technology
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition