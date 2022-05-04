Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up as the Nifty futures were trading 102.50 points, or 0.60% higher at 17,087 on the Singapore Exchange, signalling that benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are headed for a positive start. Global cues were positive as US markets ended flat, while Asian markets are trading mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, the S&P 500 gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.22%. Meanwhile in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.11%, while Hong Kong’s Hand Seng Index was down 0.42%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced marginally. Markets in China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand are closed on Wednesday for public holidays.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will launch the biggest initial public offer (IPO) in the history of Indian stock markets today. Through this IPO, the government of India will be liquidating its 3.5% stake in the corporation, and aims to mop up about Rs 21,000 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 902 – 949 per share. This will result in an implied market capitalisation of Rs 6 lakh crore for the company. “The mega IPO of LIC would also open on 4th May 2022 which is expected to attract lot many retail investors to the equity market but could suck out some liquidity from the market,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.