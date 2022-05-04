Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up as the Nifty futures were trading 102.50 points, or 0.60% higher at 17,087 on the Singapore Exchange, signalling that benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are headed for a positive start. Global cues were positive as US markets ended flat, while Asian markets are trading mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, the S&P 500 gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.22%. Meanwhile in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.11%, while Hong Kong’s Hand Seng Index was down 0.42%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced marginally. Markets in China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand are closed on Wednesday for public holidays.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will launch the biggest initial public offer (IPO) in the history of Indian stock markets today. Through this IPO, the government of India will be liquidating its 3.5% stake in the corporation, and aims to mop up about Rs 21,000 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 902 – 949 per share. This will result in an implied market capitalisation of Rs 6 lakh crore for the company. “The mega IPO of LIC would also open on 4th May 2022 which is expected to attract lot many retail investors to the equity market but could suck out some liquidity from the market,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
BSE-listed companies such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer Products, ABB India, Adani Green Energy, CarTrade Tech, Adani Total Gas, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Havells India, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Deepak Nitrite, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Satin Creditcare Network, SIS, Oracle Financial Services Software, Rain Industries, EIH, IIFL Wealth Management, Aptech, Cigniti Technologies, and MAS Financial Services will release their Q4 results today. Read full story
“Technically, the line in the sand is at Nifty’s support at 16807 mark and below the same, the index could swiftly move to 16597 with aggressive inter-month targets at 14251-14500 zone. The index is likely to find strength only above 17607 mark on closing basis. To affirm bullishness, Nifty needs to close above its 200 DMA at 17233 mark.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will launch its initial public offer (IPO), the biggest in the history of the Indian capital market, today. The offer will open for subscription on May 4 (Wednesday) and the last day to subscribe to the IPO is May 9 (Monday). The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each. However, LIC would offer a discount of Rs 60 to its eligible policyholders while a discount of Rs 45 will be offered to retail investors and employees. The government of India is aiming to garner Rs 21,000 crore at the upper end of the price band by liquidating 3.5% of its stake in the insurance behemoth. The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale of 221,374,920 equity shares by the government, which will receive the entire proceeds from the IPO.
“Since 16900 – 16800 has earned tremendous respect in the last week and a half, one should continue to remain hopeful as long as this support remains defended. We are still stuck in a range and till that time, we do not see a breakout happening outside 17400 – 16900, one should continue to buy on declines and stay light around the higher end. 17200 followed by 17300 are the immediate hurdles to watch out for. At this juncture, we are quite convinced of one thing; if the global market sees some relief, our markets would be the first ones to take a leap. Hopefully, the heavyweight banks attract some buying interest in the coming days, which will certainly lift the overall sentiments in the market.
~Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
Financial markets in China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand are closed on Wednesday for public holidays. Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares kicked off Wednesday with a small loss following a mildly positive lead from. The Hang Seng Index eased 0.36%, or 76.19 points to 21,025.70. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.11%, while South Korea's Kospi advanced marginally.
Wall Street stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a choppy session in which each of the major indexes fluctuated between gains and losses as a key meeting of the Federal Reserve got under way. Investors picked up shares of financials and technology companies ahead of Wednesday's expected announcement by the Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.29 points, or 0.2%, to 33,128.79, the S&P 500 gained 20.1 points, or 0.48%, to 4,175.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.74 points, or 0.22%, to 12,563.76.
SGX Nifty signalled a positive start. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 102.50 points, or 0.60%, higher at 17,087, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.