US Fed FOMC Meeting Live Updates: It is the fourth Fed meeting of the year, and is Jerome Powell’s last as chair. The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its interest rate decision at 2 p.m. ET. Powell’s term ends on May 15, so this may be his final meeting, depending on whether Kevin Warsh is confirmed as the next Fed chair.

The meeting is happening at a time of several challenges, a new update in the Justice Department’s probe into the Fed’s building projects in Washington, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and ongoing inflation concerns. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.50%–3.75% on April 29.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates at 3.5%–3.75%. This would be the third time in a row with no change. The last rate cut was in December 2025. The CME Group FedWatch tool shows a 100% chance that rates will stay unchanged, so there’s almost no suspense around the decision. April 29 could be Jerome Powell’s final press conference as Fed Chair. His term ends on May 15, 2026, and Kevin Warsh is expected to take over. The war with Iran has driven up energy prices. Inflation rose to 3.3% in March, which is above the Fed’s 2% target. On top of rising energy costs, tariffs are also pushing prices higher. The Fed says it can’t ignore energy inflation until tariff-driven inflation is under control. The Fed is likely to stay cautious and wait for clearer data, as the Iran conflict makes it harder to predict inflation and jobs. Experts expect the Fed to note strong jobs data and higher inflation, but not change its overall policy stance. There may be just one member who disagrees. The Senate will vote on Kevin Warsh’s nomination on the same day as the Fed meeting, making it an unusual overlap of leadership changes. Even after stepping down, Powell could stay on as a Fed governor for two more years. He hasn’t said what he plans to do yet. Some economists now expect only one rate cut in December, or possibly none at all in 2026, depending on inflation.

US Federal Reserve: Rate Decision Timeline Federal funds target rate range at each FOMC meeting Meeting Date Target Rate Range Mar 17–18, 2026 3.50% – 3.75% Jan 27–28, 2026 3.50% – 3.75% Dec 17–18, 2025 3.75% – 4.00% Oct 28–29, 2025 4.00% – 4.25% Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

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US Fed FOMC Meeting Live Updates: Check Live Coverage on US Fed Rate Cut, Interest Rate Cut, Policy Decision Today