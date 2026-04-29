US Fed FOMC Meeting Live Updates: Will Jerome Powell cut rates by 25 bps or a bolder 50 bps move in last announcement
US Fed FOMC Meeting, US Fed Rate Cut, Interest Rate Cut Decision Today Live Updates: The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.50%–3.75% at its April meeting. It may be Jerome Powell’s final appearance as chair, with Kevin Warsh likely to succeed him, as inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions continue to shape the outlook.
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live Updates: It is the fourth Fed meeting of the year, and is Jerome Powell’s last as chair. The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its interest rate decision at 2 p.m. ET. Powell’s term ends on May 15, so this may be his final meeting, depending on whether Kevin Warsh is confirmed as the next Fed chair.
The meeting is happening at a time of several challenges, a new update in the Justice Department’s probe into the Fed’s building projects in Washington, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and ongoing inflation concerns. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.50%–3.75% on April 29.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates at 3.5%–3.75%. This would be the third time in a row with no change. The last rate cut was in December 2025.
The CME Group FedWatch tool shows a 100% chance that rates will stay unchanged, so there’s almost no suspense around the decision.
April 29 could be Jerome Powell’s final press conference as Fed Chair. His term ends on May 15, 2026, and Kevin Warsh is expected to take over.
The war with Iran has driven up energy prices. Inflation rose to 3.3% in March, which is above the Fed’s 2% target.
On top of rising energy costs, tariffs are also pushing prices higher. The Fed says it can’t ignore energy inflation until tariff-driven inflation is under control.
The Fed is likely to stay cautious and wait for clearer data, as the Iran conflict makes it harder to predict inflation and jobs.
Experts expect the Fed to note strong jobs data and higher inflation, but not change its overall policy stance. There may be just one member who disagrees.
The Senate will vote on Kevin Warsh’s nomination on the same day as the Fed meeting, making it an unusual overlap of leadership changes.
Even after stepping down, Powell could stay on as a Fed governor for two more years. He hasn’t said what he plans to do yet.
Some economists now expect only one rate cut in December, or possibly none at all in 2026, depending on inflation.
US Federal Reserve: Rate Decision Timeline
Federal funds target rate range at each FOMC meeting
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live Updates: Check Live Coverage on US Fed Rate Cut, Interest Rate Cut, Policy Decision Today
17:20 (IST)
29 Apr 2026
US Fed FOMC Meeting, Rate Cut Live Updates: Fed guidance to steer global flows, India impact eyed
The Federal Reserve’s policy decision — particularly its forward guidance — is set to shape global liquidity trends and cross-border capital flows.
For India, the outcome could sway foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, currency movements, and bond yields. A hawkish stance typically weighs on risk appetite and emerging market equities, while a dovish signal tends to lift inflows and investor sentiment.
With the announcement due after Indian market hours, any immediate reaction will likely be seen in Thursday’s trade. Even so, a status quo decision is unlikely to pass without significant market impact.
17:18 (IST)
29 Apr 2026
US Fed FOMC Meeting, Rate Cut Live Updates: Fed outlook turns hawkish as uncertainty deepens, says Nachiketa Sawrikar, Fund Manager, Artha Bharat Global Multiplier Fund
The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting is expected to deliver the final policy statement under Jerome Powell, arriving amid a sharp rise in macroeconomic uncertainty since March.
At the March 2026 meeting, the Federal Reserve maintained a balanced stance, opting against a more aggressive tightening path despite inflation concerns, as it assessed the early impact of the Iran conflict.
That uncertainty has since evolved, with prolonged disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz significantly reshaping the energy outlook. Elevated oil prices are now expected to persist, reinforcing inflationary pressures through both direct energy costs and broader input price effects.
In this context, the Fed’s policy language is likely to turn more decisively hawkish, signalling that rate cuts in 2026 remain unlikely under current conditions, according to Nachiketa Sawrikar.
17:16 (IST)
29 Apr 2026
US Fed FOMC Meeting, Rate Cut Live Updates: Powell’s final briefing in focus amid policy uncertainty
Jerome Powell’s last press conference is set to draw close attention as a leadership transition looms at the Federal Reserve. Powell is expected to step down, with Kevin Warsh — nominated by Donald Trump — awaiting Senate confirmation to take over.
The Fed’s dual mandate of managing inflation and supporting employment is being tested by geopolitical tensions, including the Iran war. Elevated fuel costs are adding to inflationary pressures while also weighing on business sentiment, raising concerns about a potential slowdown in hiring.
17:15 (IST)
29 Apr 2026
US Fed FOMC Meeting, Rate Cut Live Updates: April meet may be Powell’s last at the Fed helm
The April Federal Open Market Committee meeting could mark the last chaired by Jerome Powell, who is expected to step down as head of the committee in May, ahead of the next scheduled meeting on June 16–17.
It remains uncertain whether Powell will continue on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He had earlier indicated he would stay on the board until a US Department of Justice investigation involving him concluded; the probe was dropped last week.
17:12 (IST)
29 Apr 2026
US Fed FOMC Meeting, Rate Cut Live Updates: Global markets await Fed policy call late Wednesday
The Federal Reserve will unveil its latest policy decision on Wednesday, with investors worldwide — including in India — watching for signals on interest rates, inflation, and the central bank’s outlook. The outcome of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for release at 11:30 pm IST, followed by a press conference by Jerome Powell at midnight (April 30 IST).
17:09 (IST)
29 Apr 2026
US Fed FOMC Meeting, Rate Cut Live Updates: Fed expected to hold rates steady
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the April 28–29 FOMC meeting. The decision will be announced on Wednesday by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, followed by a press conference. Market expectations, as reflected in CME Group’s FedWatch tool, suggest rates will remain in the 3.50%–3.75% range.