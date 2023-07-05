scorecardresearch
Genus Power Infrastructures stock jumps 19% today, hits all-time high after Singapore’s GIC joint venture

Genus Power Infrastructures stock surged 19% today after the company signed definitive agreements with Gem View Investment, an affiliate of GIC, Singapore.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Genus Power Share price Outlook

Genus Power Infrastructures share price jumped 19% to Rs 168.70 and made a fresh all-time high today after the company signed definitive agreements with Gem View Investment, an affiliate of GIC, Singapore, for setting up a platform for undertaking advanced metering infrastructure service provider (AMISP) concessions. GIC affiliate will hold a 74% stake for $600 million, while Genus will hold a 26% stake in the platform with an equity investment of about $200 million. The partners have committed to an initial pipeline with a capital outlay of $2 billion over a period of three years, according to Genus.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 09:53 IST

