Genus Power Infrastructures stock jumps 19% today, hits all-time high after Singapore’s GIC joint venture

Genus Power Infrastructures share price jumped 19% to Rs 168.70 and made a fresh all-time high today after the company signed definitive agreements with Gem View Investment, an affiliate of GIC, Singapore, for setting up a platform for undertaking advanced metering infrastructure service provider (AMISP) concessions. GIC affiliate will hold a 74% stake for $600 million, while Genus will hold a 26% stake in the platform with an equity investment of about $200 million. The partners have committed to an initial pipeline with a capital outlay of $2 billion over a period of three years, according to Genus.
