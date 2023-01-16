FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 2422.39 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 1953.4 crore on Jan 13

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 2422.39 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1953.4 crore on Friday, January 13, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 15, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 17,419.08 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 12,798.66 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in green with 30-share BSE Sensex rising 303.15 pts or 0.51% to close at 60,261.18 and the Nifty 50 climbed 98.40 pts or 0.55% to 17,956.60.

Also Read Nifty to reclaim 18100 or bears to drag index amid FPI outflow? 8 things to know before market opening bell

“An important trend in the market this month is the sustained selling by FIIs. FIIs are selling in India and moving money to cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea where valuations are much lower. In 2022 FIIs were selling in China. This trend has changed to long China and short India. This trend may continue for a few more days. Since DIIs and retail investors are buyers and are keen to buy the dips, the FII selling is unlikely to lead to a sharp correction in the market even though the market appears weak in the near term. CPI inflation falling to 5.72% in December and IIP spurting to 7.1% in November are positive macros which can provide fundamental support to the bulls,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.