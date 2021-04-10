Petroleum consumption contracts 9.1% in FY21

Diesel usage, which comprise about 40% of overall product sales, dipped 11.9% to 72.7 MT in FY21, while demand of petrol fell 6.7% to 27.9 MT.

Domestic consumption of petroleum products in FY21 fell 9.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 194.7 million tonne (MT), mainly on the back of low sales of transportation fuel in the fiscal amid the country-wide lockdown to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Sales of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) fell 53.2% to 3.7 MT in the financial year with global travel restrictions induced by the coronavirus remained in place between a number of nations. In line with the government’ target of increasing the share of gas in the economy, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) usage was up 4.9% y-o-y to 27.6 MT in FY21. The consumption of bitumen, which is mostly used in road construction, increased 5.9% y-o-y to 7.1 MT.

Overall product consumption recorded a steep 18.2% y-o-y rise in March, with diesel usage up 27.6% to 7.2 MT. The March figures are comparable with the corresponding month in FY20, when the nation-wide lockdown first came into force.

Domestic consumption of petroleum products in FY20 had inched up only 0.4% y-o-y to 214.1 MT.