Petrol pumps shut in Delhi today: Key things to know about 23-hour long strike

According to Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA), the strike will remain in effect from 6 am this morning, to 5 am on 23rd October.

In a mark of protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s refusal to cut value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, all 400-petrol pumps in Delhi will be shut today. According to Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA), the strike will remain in effect from 6 am this morning, to 5 am on 23rd October. “There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi which also have linked CNG pumps with them. Both will remain closed in protest from 6.00 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5.00 am on October 23, 2018,” the association told PTI.

The protest is being conducted by Delhi Petrol Dealers’ Association. On October 10, the body called for a strike in the national capital, which was days after the centre decided to slash VAT for 13 states which are led by the ruling BJP.

According to the association, after the central government announced to reduce fuel prices by Rs 2.50 on October 4 by reducing excise duty and asking state-owned OMCs to bear subsidy, and states announcing VAT reduction subsequently, petrol and diesel prices have become cheaper in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The association said that this has negatively impacted sales in the national capital, as automobile owners preferred to fill their tanks in neighbouring cities like Gurugram and Noida.

“But Delhi government refused to reduce VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” PTI reported the association as saying. “The price reduction in UP and Haryana has led to a decline in sale of petrol by 20% and diesel by 30% in Delhi till October 15. It is expected to further decline in the coming days,” Nischal Singhania, president of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association, told NDTV. In the national capital today, Petrol & diesel prices stand at Rs 81.44 per litre (decrease by 30 paise and Rs 74.92 per litre (decrease by 27 paise respectively.