Petrol and diesel price October 14: Rates hiked again, set new record highs; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel rates have been hiked 10 times so far this month. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by oil marketing companies on Thursday after a two-day pause. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 104.79 per litre, up 35 paise from yesterday. Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 93.52 per litre. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 10 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 110.75 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 101.40 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 102.10 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.93 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 105.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.63 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 110.29 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.39 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 108.44 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.26 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 109.00 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 102.04 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 102.04 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.15 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 106.91 per litre; Diesel prices – 96.65 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 100.86 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.24 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 102.45 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.26 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices reversed losses and moved higher on Thursday morning. The global energy crisis has been pushing oil prices higher as demand rises. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $83.46 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $80.66 a barrel.