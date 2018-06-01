BSE puts Rain Industries, Bombay Dyeing, 35 others under ‘additional surveillance measure’; check full list

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has placed shares of Dilip Buildcon, HEG, Rain Industries, Radico Khaitan, Bombay Dyeing, Apex Frozen Foods and 31 other scrips under ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework immediately effective from today, 1 June 2018. Following the action, shares of most of the companies dropped in the morning deals on Friday with the stock of Rain Industries and HEG plunging up to 5%. “Securities which are placed under the ASM framework would be reviewed on bimonthly basis for the applicability of ASM framework, BSE said in a notice on 31 May 2018.
According to BSE, market participants may note that ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time. “The shortlisting of securities under ASM Framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity,” BSE said in a statement.
Here is the list of 37 shares that have been placed under the ASM framework by BSE
|Serial No.
|Scrip Code
|ISIN
|Scrip Name
|BSE Group
|1
|507525
|INE866E01026
|Amrit Corporation
|X
|2
|540692
|INE346W01013
|Apex Frozen Foods
|B
|3
|507526
|INE073G01016
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|X
|4
|539018
|INE213D01015
|Beekay Steel Industries Ltd.
|X
|5
|500052
|INE922A01025
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|B
|6
|523229
|INE415D01024
|Bharat Seats
|X
|7
|500020
|INE032A01023
|Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company
|A
|8
|517421
|INE295F01017
|Butterfly Gandhimati Appliances
|B
|9
|506414
|INE225B01013
|Dil
|X
|10
|540047
|INE917M01012
|Dilip Buildcon
|A
|11
|533218
|INE778K01012
|Emami Infrastructure
|B
|12
|500650
|INE369A01029
|Excel Industries
|B
|13
|533333
|INE045J01026
|Fineotex Chemical
|B
|14
|502865
|INE518A01013
|Forbes & Company
|B
|15
|539407
|INE854S01014
|Generic Engineering Construction
|X
|16
|509567
|INE426D01013
|Goa Carbon
|B
|17
|532439
|INE260D01016
|Goldstone Infratech
|B
|18
|509488
|INE371A01025
|Graphite India
|B
|19
|532708
|INE251H01024
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|B
|20
|509631
|INE545A01016
|HEG
|B
|21
|509675
|INE557A01011
|Hil
|B
|22
|500184
|INE019C01026
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|B
|23
|500201
|INE560A01015
|India Glycols
|B
|24
|531543
|INE247D01021
|Jindal Worldwide
|B
|25
|532054
|INE291D01011
|KDDL
|B
|26
|513269
|INE993A01026
|Man Industries (India)
|B
|27
|500279
|INE831A01028
|Mirc Electronics
|B
|28
|538772
|INE480D01010
|Niyogin Fintech
|B
|29
|530135
|INE350C01017
|Optiemus Infracom
|B
|30
|532497
|INE944F01028
|Radico Khaitan
|A
|31
|500339
|INE855B01025
|Rain Industries
|A
|32
|519260
|INE890C01046
|Sanwaria Consumer
|B
|33
|504966
|INE422C01014
|Tinplate Company of India
|B
|34
|526957
|INE493E01029
|Uniply Decor
|X
|35
|523261
|INE398A01010
|Venky’s (India)
|B
|36
|522029
|INE052A01021
|Windsor Machines
|B
|37
|522108
|INE384C01016
|Yuken India
|X
Notably, among the 37 scrips placed under ASM framework, 4 companies are from the ‘A’ group of BSE — Radico Khaitan, Rain Industries, Dilip Buildcon and Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Company. “In case of any clarifications, members are requested to contact 2272 5001/ 2272 1717 /2272 5158,” BSE notice said.