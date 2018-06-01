BSE puts Rain Industries, Bombay Dyeing, 35 others under ‘additional surveillance measure’; check full list

Among the 37 scrips placed under ASM framework, 4 companies are from the ‘A’ group of BSE. (Image: Reuters)

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has placed shares of Dilip Buildcon, HEG, Rain Industries, Radico Khaitan, Bombay Dyeing, Apex Frozen Foods and 31 other scrips under ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework immediately effective from today, 1 June 2018. Following the action, shares of most of the companies dropped in the morning deals on Friday with the stock of Rain Industries and HEG plunging up to 5%. “Securities which are placed under the ASM framework would be reviewed on bimonthly basis for the applicability of ASM framework, BSE said in a notice on 31 May 2018.

According to BSE, market participants may note that ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time. “The shortlisting of securities under ASM Framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity,” BSE said in a statement.

Here is the list of 37 shares that have been placed under the ASM framework by BSE

Serial No. Scrip Code ISIN Scrip Name BSE Group 1 507525 INE866E01026 Amrit Corporation X 2 540692 INE346W01013 Apex Frozen Foods B 3 507526 INE073G01016 Associated Alcohols & Breweries X 4 539018 INE213D01015 Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. X 5 500052 INE922A01025 Bhansali Engineering Polymers B 6 523229 INE415D01024 Bharat Seats X 7 500020 INE032A01023 Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company A 8 517421 INE295F01017 Butterfly Gandhimati Appliances B 9 506414 INE225B01013 Dil X 10 540047 INE917M01012 Dilip Buildcon A 11 533218 INE778K01012 Emami Infrastructure B 12 500650 INE369A01029 Excel Industries B 13 533333 INE045J01026 Fineotex Chemical B 14 502865 INE518A01013 Forbes & Company B 15 539407 INE854S01014 Generic Engineering Construction X 16 509567 INE426D01013 Goa Carbon B 17 532439 INE260D01016 Goldstone Infratech B 18 509488 INE371A01025 Graphite India B 19 532708 INE251H01024 GVK Power & Infrastructure B 20 509631 INE545A01016 HEG B 21 509675 INE557A01011 Hil B 22 500184 INE019C01026 Himadri Speciality Chemical B 23 500201 INE560A01015 India Glycols B 24 531543 INE247D01021 Jindal Worldwide B 25 532054 INE291D01011 KDDL B 26 513269 INE993A01026 Man Industries (India) B 27 500279 INE831A01028 Mirc Electronics B 28 538772 INE480D01010 Niyogin Fintech B 29 530135 INE350C01017 Optiemus Infracom B 30 532497 INE944F01028 Radico Khaitan A 31 500339 INE855B01025 Rain Industries A 32 519260 INE890C01046 Sanwaria Consumer B 33 504966 INE422C01014 Tinplate Company of India B 34 526957 INE493E01029 Uniply Decor X 35 523261 INE398A01010 Venky’s (India) B 36 522029 INE052A01021 Windsor Machines B 37 522108 INE384C01016 Yuken India X

Notably, among the 37 scrips placed under ASM framework, 4 companies are from the ‘A’ group of BSE — Radico Khaitan, Rain Industries, Dilip Buildcon and Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Company. “In case of any clarifications, members are requested to contact 2272 5001/ 2272 1717 /2272 5158,” BSE notice said.