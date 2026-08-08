Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of food processing companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on food processing stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|224.65
|14.25
|6.77
|424.45
|Prataap Snacks
|1240.65
|72.40
|6.20
|7.21
|HMA Agro Industries
|22.00
|1.01
|4.81
|107.99
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51.67
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|9401.00
|211.00
|2.30
|0.44
|Hatsun Agro Products
|942.25
|16.05
|1.73
|1.06
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|101.61
|Orkla India
|565.00
|5.05
|0.90
|21.01
|Zydus Wellness
|534.00
|3.30
|0.62
|16.67
|Gopal Snacks
|275.05
|0.60
|0.22
|23.21
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.84
|0.05
|0.14
|480.83
|Bikaji Foods International
|624.95
|0.50
|0.08
|63.37
|ADF Foods
|261.00
|-0.85
|-0.32
|4.06
|Heritage Foods
|357.00
|-1.20
|-0.34
|25.52
|Hindustan Foods
|572.70
|-3.05
|-0.53
|6.61
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Dodla Dairy
|1040.55
|-6.85
|-0.65
|50.59
|Parag Milk Foods
|222.50
|-2.70
|-1.20
|35.93
|Vadilal Industries
|7130.70
|-208.95
|-2.85
|1.39
The top gainers among the Food Processing sector stocks today are Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities (up 6.77%) and Prataap Snacks (up 6.20%). On the other hand, the top losers include Vadilal Industries (down 2.85%) and Parag Milk Foods (down 1.20%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Food Processing sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|16.23
|Nestle India
|-11.02
|Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund
|10.58
|Nestle India
|9.39
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|9.76
|Britannia Industries
|15.77