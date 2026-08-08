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List of Food Processing Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of food processing companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on food processing stocks here.

Food Processing Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		224.6514.256.77424.45
Prataap Snacks		1240.6572.406.207.21
HMA Agro Industries		22.001.014.81107.99
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751.67
Tasty Bite Eatables		9401.00211.002.300.44
Hatsun Agro Products		942.2516.051.731.06
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.57101.61
Orkla India		565.005.050.9021.01
Zydus Wellness		534.003.300.6216.67
Gopal Snacks		275.050.600.2223.21
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.840.050.14480.83
Bikaji Foods International		624.950.500.0863.37
ADF Foods		261.00-0.85-0.324.06
Heritage Foods		357.00-1.20-0.3425.52
Hindustan Foods		572.70-3.05-0.536.61
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Dodla Dairy		1040.55-6.85-0.6550.59
Parag Milk Foods		222.50-2.70-1.2035.93
Vadilal Industries		7130.70-208.95-2.851.39
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Food Processing sector stocks today are Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities (up 6.77%) and Prataap Snacks (up 6.20%). On the other hand, the top losers include Vadilal Industries (down 2.85%) and Parag Milk Foods (down 1.20%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Food Processing sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Food Processing Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund16.23Nestle India-11.02
Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund10.58Nestle India9.39
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund9.76Britannia Industries15.77

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