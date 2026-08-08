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Shah Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHAH FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Shah Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹373.45 Closed
-1.99₹ -7.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shah Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹373.45₹373.45
₹373.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.55₹421.40
₹373.45
Open Price
₹373.45
Prev. Close
₹381.05
Volume
2,069

Source: Dion Global

Shah Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shah Foods		-9.5832.85119.48141.95189.2731.7265.7
Nestle India		26.243.918.8940.3311.1611.1
Britannia Industries		1.873.72-0.08-5.542.445.788.7
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-4.723.2630.9337.6422.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.84-6.97-6.72-13.539.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-5.62-12.47-3.6-20.8-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.337.174.9512.867.050.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8234.210.97-1.12-22.615.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.572.12-17.39-7.72-22.39-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.234.4922.3413.8736.7912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.56-4.3115.9513.135.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.3710.6811.3823.08-12.59-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0519.2648.8811.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-20.6327.9621.7343.7317.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.211.66-10.46-19.88-27.82-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-2.825.4715.629.91-0.48-0.29
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-1.31-13.69-18.09-44.3324.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-1.2328.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-3.06-8.41-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-5.72-24.81-36.3320.9542.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shah Foods has gained 189.27% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Shah Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Shah Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shah Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5411.47398.76
10396.98394.21
20364.31366.86
50254.68293.79
100194.59243.83
200204.38209.38

Source: Dion Global

Shah Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shah Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shah Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 19, 2026, 04:02 AM IST ISTShah Foods - Postal Ballot Notice - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obl
Jul 19, 2026, 03:58 AM IST ISTShah Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 19, 2026, 03:19 AM IST ISTShah Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 18, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTShah Foods - Corrigendum Regarding Inadvertent Error In The Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 15Th July 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTShah Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Shah Foods

Shah Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419GJ1982PLC005071 and registration number is 005071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fruits & vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemakshi Manan Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manan Rajesh Patel
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Advait Satyavikas Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohitkumar Mehrchand Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balveermal Kewalmal Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shah Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Shah Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Foods is ₹373.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shah Foods?

The Shah Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Foods?

The market cap of Shah Foods is ₹870.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shah Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shah Foods are ₹373.45 and ₹373.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shah Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Foods is ₹421.40 and 52-week low of Shah Foods is ₹97.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shah Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shah Foods has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 39.48% for the past month, 119.48% over 3 months, 189.27% over 1 year, 31.72% across 3 years, and 65.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shah Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shah Foods are 0.00 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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