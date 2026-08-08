What is the share price of Shah Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Foods is ₹373.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Shah Foods? The Shah Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Foods? The market cap of Shah Foods is ₹870.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shah Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shah Foods are ₹373.45 and ₹373.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shah Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Foods is ₹421.40 and 52-week low of Shah Foods is ₹97.55 as on .

How has the Shah Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Shah Foods has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 39.48% for the past month, 119.48% over 3 months, 189.27% over 1 year, 31.72% across 3 years, and 65.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shah Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shah Foods are 0.00 and 4.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global