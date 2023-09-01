Follow Us

SHAH FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹161.30 Closed
-1.98-3.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shah Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.30₹161.30
₹161.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.75₹173.50
₹161.30
Open Price
₹161.30
Prev. Close
₹164.55
Volume
3

Shah Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1161.3
  • R2161.3
  • R3161.3
  • Pivot
    161.3
  • S1161.3
  • S2161.3
  • S3161.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.86164.64
  • 1026.08161.91
  • 2026.81154.76
  • 5032.29125.6
  • 10028.7594.41
  • 20029.1470.14

Shah Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.93-3.30120.57412.06513.31781.4249.01
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Shah Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Shah Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shah Foods Ltd.

Shah Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419GJ1982PLC005071 and registration number is 005071. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nirav J Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa J Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Virendra P Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kunal R Asarpota
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Malav Jashwantlal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Gautambhai Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shah Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Shah Foods Ltd. is ₹9.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shah Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shah Foods Ltd. is -53.91 and PB ratio of Shah Foods Ltd. is -21.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shah Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Foods Ltd. is ₹161.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shah Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Foods Ltd. is ₹173.50 and 52-week low of Shah Foods Ltd. is ₹24.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

