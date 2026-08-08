Here's the live share price of Shah Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|32.85
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.7
|Nestle India
|2
|6.24
|3.9
|18.89
|40.33
|11.16
|11.1
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|3.72
|-0.08
|-5.54
|2.44
|5.78
|8.7
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-4.72
|3.26
|30.93
|37.64
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.84
|-6.97
|-6.72
|-13.53
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-5.62
|-12.47
|-3.6
|-20.8
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|7.17
|4.95
|12.86
|7.05
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|34.2
|10.97
|-1.12
|-22.61
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|2.12
|-17.39
|-7.72
|-22.39
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|4.49
|22.34
|13.87
|36.79
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.56
|-4.31
|15.95
|13.13
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|10.68
|11.38
|23.08
|-12.59
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|19.26
|48.88
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-20.63
|27.96
|21.73
|43.73
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|1.66
|-10.46
|-19.88
|-27.82
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-2.82
|5.47
|15.62
|9.91
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-1.31
|-13.69
|-18.09
|-44.33
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-1.23
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-3.06
|-8.41
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-5.72
|-24.81
|-36.33
|20.95
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shah Foods has gained 189.27% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Shah Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|411.47
|398.76
|10
|396.98
|394.21
|20
|364.31
|366.86
|50
|254.68
|293.79
|100
|194.59
|243.83
|200
|204.38
|209.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shah Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 19, 2026, 04:02 AM IST IST
|Shah Foods - Postal Ballot Notice - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obl
|Jul 19, 2026, 03:58 AM IST IST
|Shah Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 19, 2026, 03:19 AM IST IST
|Shah Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Shah Foods - Corrigendum Regarding Inadvertent Error In The Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 15Th July 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Shah Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Shah Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419GJ1982PLC005071 and registration number is 005071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fruits & vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Foods is ₹373.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shah Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shah Foods is ₹870.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shah Foods are ₹373.45 and ₹373.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Foods is ₹421.40 and 52-week low of Shah Foods is ₹97.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shah Foods has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 39.48% for the past month, 119.48% over 3 months, 189.27% over 1 year, 31.72% across 3 years, and 65.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shah Foods are 0.00 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global