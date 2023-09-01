Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shah Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419GJ1982PLC005071 and registration number is 005071. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shah Foods Ltd. is ₹9.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shah Foods Ltd. is -53.91 and PB ratio of Shah Foods Ltd. is -21.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Foods Ltd. is ₹161.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Foods Ltd. is ₹173.50 and 52-week low of Shah Foods Ltd. is ₹24.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.