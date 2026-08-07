Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21,640
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|2,30,249
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51,673
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|167.60
|1.90
|10,603
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|1,01,606
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45,611
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|19,74,772
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|4,27,811
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|8,38,749
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38,522
|Page Industries
|39985.00
|143.40
|0.36
|167
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|4,19,354
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1949.00
|5.00
|0.26
|4,52,461
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|1,31,55,785
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|4,37,695
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.84
|0.05
|0.14
|4,80,833
|Marico
|864.70
|0.80
|0.09
|34,324
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56,850
|Shree Cements
|26360.00
|-35.00
|-0.13
|327
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18
|7,766
|Cipla
|1472.00
|-3.00
|-0.20
|23,778
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79,099
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88,756
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|-3.00
|-0.26
|65,188
|MRF
|133515.00
|-374.90
|-0.28
|192
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|658.00
|-2.00
|-0.30
|32,849
|Abbott India
|27801.30
|-84.55
|-0.30
|382
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1862.00
|-6.50
|-0.35
|8,020
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|392.00
|-2.00
|-0.51
|4,91,213
|Pidilite Industries
|1662.00
|-9.00
|-0.54
|2,26,834
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|15,28,309
|Dabur India
|411.00
|-3.00
|-0.72
|1,12,608
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.00
|-8.00
|-0.73
|84,140
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82
|38,241
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|538.15
|-4.70
|-0.87
|1,82,001
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|568.20
|-5.20
|-0.91
|13,258
|ACC
|1366.00
|-12.75
|-0.92
|11,710
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02
|21,956
|Relaxo Footwears
|421.00
|-4.50
|-1.06
|21,776
|United Breweries
|1397.80
|-16.45
|-1.16
|4,139
|Bosch
|42000.00
|-500.00
|-1.18
|1,877
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-54.95
|-3.72
|13,79,912
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18
|1,35,515