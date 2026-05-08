The market has been weak in afternoon trade with the benchmark indices staying under pressure amid broad-based selling in FMCG and select large-cap counters. The Nifty continued below 24,200 down while the Sensex stayed near 77,280, lower by around 0.72%.

However, several stocks saw strong buying interest after March quarter earnings announcements, particularly in technology, engineering and specialty chemicals names. Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour –

BSE

Shares of BSE slipped as much as 3.3% to their day’s low of Rs 3,832 on the NSE even after India’s oldest stock exchange reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 797 crore for the March quarter of FY26, registering a 61% increase from Rs 494 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue for Q4FY26 rose 85% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,564 crore, compared with Rs 847 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. On a sequential basis, BSE’s net profit grew 32% from Rs 602 crore reported in Q3FY26, while revenue increased 26% from Rs 1,244 crore recorded in the October-December quarter.

Britannia

Britannia Industries share price slipped nearly 5% by midday on May 8 after the company’s Q4FY26 earnings failed to support sentiment despite profit growth. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 678 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter, up 21% from Rs 560 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Q4 Revenue from operations increased 6.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,719 crore from Rs 4,432 crore. Consolidated sales during the quarter stood at Rs 4,686 crore, rising 7.1%. EBITDA during Q4FY26 increased 6% to Rs 853 crore from Rs 805 crore a year ago, but EBITDA margin declined marginally to 18.08% from 18.16%.

Lenskart

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. share price traded over 2% higher by midday on May 8 after a large block deal involving nearly 11.22 crore shares was executed during the morning session. According to reports, shares worth around Rs 5,315.6 crore changed hands at Rs 473.4 per share. The transaction reportedly involved existing shareholders including Birdseye View Holdings, TR Capital Mauritius, ABG Capital and Kariba Holdings selling their stake.

Another investor, Alpha Wave, also participated but remains subject to a 90-day lock-in clause for additional stake sales.

Reports indicated the floor price for the transaction was fixed at Rs 470 per share, representing a discount to the previous closing level. The block deal also coincided with expiry of the six-month lock-in period linked to the company’s IPO shares, making nearly 1,047.4 million shares eligible for trading from May 8 onward.

Sonata Software

Sonata Software Ltd. share price surged nearly 10% by midday on May 8 after the Bengaluru-based IT company reported strong Q4FY26 earnings after market hours on May 7. The company posted a 322% year-on-year jump in net profit for the January-March 2026 quarter at Rs 76 crore compared to Rs 18 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations during Q4FY26 rose 55% to Rs 411 crore from Rs 266 crore in the same quarter last year. For the full financial year FY26 ended March 2026, revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,948 crore, registering annual growth of 4.2%.

Thermax

Thermax Ltd. share price rallied over 11% by midday on May 8 after the company announced its Q4FY26 earnings on May 7 evening. The company reported net profit of Rs 244 crore in the January-March 2026 quarter, rising 11% from Rs 206 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Revenue from operations for Q4FY26 increased 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,428 crore from Rs 3,046 crore. EBITDA during the March quarter rose 22% to Rs 374 crore, while operating margin improved by 110 basis points to 10.92%.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 14 per share and also declared a special dividend of Rs 6 per share to mark the company’s 60th anniversary year. The move added further buying support to the stock during the session.

Dabur India

Dabur India Ltd. share price gained around 3.6% by midday on May 8 despite reporting a decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26. The company posted net profit of Rs 369 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter against Rs 320 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 7.3% year-on-year to Rs 3,038 crore from Rs 2,830 crore.

EBITDA for Q4FY26 increased 8.2% to Rs 462 crore compared to Rs 427 crore in Q4FY25, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 15.21% from 15.09%. Dabur said its India FMCG business operating profit rose 12.5% during the quarter, supported by healthy domestic volume growth of 6%.

Rural demand growth remained stronger than urban demand during Q4FY26, with rural markets outperforming by 350 basis points. For the full FY26, revenue increased 5% to Rs 13,193 crore while annual net profit rose 7.4% to Rs 1,869 crore.

Biocon

Biocon Ltd. share price climbed around 3.6% by midday on May 8 even after the company reported pressure on profitability during Q4FY26. Consolidated net profit for the March 2026 quarter declined 57% to Rs 199 crore compared to Rs 459 crore in Q4FY25. The fall came after exceptional expenses worth Rs 80.4 crore linked to various items including labour code impact.

Revenue from operations during Q4FY26 rose to Rs 4,516.6 crore from Rs 4,417 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses increased to Rs 4,241.2 crore from Rs 3,987.5 crore. For FY26 ended March 2026, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 368.8 crore against Rs 1,429.4 crore in FY25, while annual revenue increased to Rs 16,927 crore from Rs 15,261.7 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of 50 paise per equity share for FY26.

Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries Ltd. share price advanced around 4.4% by midday on May 8 following strong Q4FY26 earnings announced after market hours on May 7. Consolidated net profit for the January-March 2026 quarter increased 36.63% to Rs 584.15 crore compared to Rs 427.52 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue during Q4FY26 rose 13.24% year-on-year to Rs 3,648.16 crore from Rs 3,221.52 crore.

Total expenses increased 9.23% to Rs 2,861.51 crore. On a standalone basis, net sales during Q4FY26 stood at Rs 3,272 crore, growing 15.3%, while underlying volume growth came in at 15.3%.

Consumer and Bazaar revenue increased 15.9%, while B2B revenue rose 9.3%. Gross margin improved by nearly 100 basis points compared to Q4FY25 due to lower input costs, while EBITDA margin improved by around 280 basis points. The company proposed a final dividend of Rs 11.5 per share for FY26.