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List of MNCs Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of mncs companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on mncs stocks here.

MNCs Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Siemens Energy India		3648.75396.8012.20548.77
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751.67
Hitachi Energy India		32580.00560.001.757.51
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.57101.61
Cohance Lifesciences		446.006.151.402006.89
Crisil		4604.6056.951.253.39
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838.52
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8516.2025.600.301.21
SKF India		1523.304.200.283.20
Oracle Financial Services Software		11725.604.600.0410.54
Timken India		3343.450.500.011.03
Schaeffler India		4030.00-2.95-0.070.52
Gland Pharma		2615.00-2.50-0.1018.24
Hyundai Motor India		2197.00-3.00-0.1411.98
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279.10
Siemens		3950.00-9.00-0.2323.09
Abbott India		27801.30-84.55-0.300.38
SKF India (Industrial)		2720.00-12.45-0.460.81
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514.18
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5791.64
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
3M India		35883.60-211.55-0.590.16
Linde India		7085.00-54.50-0.760.47
Escorts Kubota		3051.00-26.75-0.873.29
United Breweries		1397.80-16.45-1.164.14
Bosch		42000.00-500.00-1.181.88
Castrol India		191.90-2.30-1.18633.51
ABB India		7600.00-122.00-1.5826.38
United Spirits		1473.00-43.00-2.8411.79
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the MNCs sector stocks today are Siemens Energy India (up 12.20%) and Nestle India (up 2.67%). On the other hand, the top losers include United Spirits (down 2.84%) and ABB India (down 1.58%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the MNCs sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the MNCs Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
UTI MNC Fund51.12Maruti Suzuki India8.10
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund48.41Maruti Suzuki India-0.14
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund42.12Hindustan Unilever-11.02

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