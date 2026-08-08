Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of mncs companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on mncs stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.75
|396.80
|12.20
|548.77
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51.67
|Hitachi Energy India
|32580.00
|560.00
|1.75
|7.51
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|101.61
|Cohance Lifesciences
|446.00
|6.15
|1.40
|2006.89
|Crisil
|4604.60
|56.95
|1.25
|3.39
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38.52
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8516.20
|25.60
|0.30
|1.21
|SKF India
|1523.30
|4.20
|0.28
|3.20
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11725.60
|4.60
|0.04
|10.54
|Timken India
|3343.45
|0.50
|0.01
|1.03
|Schaeffler India
|4030.00
|-2.95
|-0.07
|0.52
|Gland Pharma
|2615.00
|-2.50
|-0.10
|18.24
|Hyundai Motor India
|2197.00
|-3.00
|-0.14
|11.98
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79.10
|Siemens
|3950.00
|-9.00
|-0.23
|23.09
|Abbott India
|27801.30
|-84.55
|-0.30
|0.38
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2720.00
|-12.45
|-0.46
|0.81
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14.18
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|91.64
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|3M India
|35883.60
|-211.55
|-0.59
|0.16
|Linde India
|7085.00
|-54.50
|-0.76
|0.47
|Escorts Kubota
|3051.00
|-26.75
|-0.87
|3.29
|United Breweries
|1397.80
|-16.45
|-1.16
|4.14
|Bosch
|42000.00
|-500.00
|-1.18
|1.88
|Castrol India
|191.90
|-2.30
|-1.18
|633.51
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-122.00
|-1.58
|26.38
|United Spirits
|1473.00
|-43.00
|-2.84
|11.79
The top gainers among the MNCs sector stocks today are Siemens Energy India (up 12.20%) and Nestle India (up 2.67%). On the other hand, the top losers include United Spirits (down 2.84%) and ABB India (down 1.58%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the MNCs sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|UTI MNC Fund
|51.12
|Maruti Suzuki India
|8.10
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund
|48.41
|Maruti Suzuki India
|-0.14
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|42.12
|Hindustan Unilever
|-11.02