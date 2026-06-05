Hexagon Nutrition has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 5, 2026 and will close on Jun 9, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹42.00-45.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|-3.12
|-5.09
|11.05
|11.31
|15.36
|8.2
|9.68
|Britannia Industries
|-4.6
|-12.13
|-13.58
|-13.38
|-8.16
|2.82
|7.84
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.22
|-5.81
|2.4
|-9.38
|-15.13
|19.13
|15.25
|Zydus Wellness
|4.15
|-1.58
|32.98
|20.51
|31.95
|19.57
|3.64
|Orkla India
|1.71
|-2.32
|9.37
|1.14
|-12.3
|-4.28
|-2.59
|Hindustan Foods
|0.9
|6.57
|12.17
|1.84
|1.36
|-1.65
|5.03
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-4.7
|-13.06
|-10.77
|-32.45
|-40.04
|2.82
|15.3
|Gopal Snacks
|-4.07
|-3.75
|1.66
|-11.26
|-19.02
|-7.44
|-4.53
|ADF Foods
|6.84
|11.44
|51.69
|41.74
|8.7
|18.7
|7.34
|Prataap Snacks
|1.85
|18.37
|14.59
|9.12
|4.49
|13.3
|13.33
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|0.52
|9.65
|10.36
|-5.82
|-26.47
|-13.35
|-13.06
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|20.69
|43.57
|47.94
|17.71
|131.37
|31.63
|43.67
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-3.76
|-8.27
|-32.61
|-32.61
|-32.61
|-12.33
|-7.59
|HMA Agro Industries
|-2.12
|-4.83
|-6.41
|-22.93
|-36.6
|-26.71
|-17.01
|Krishival Foods
|0.53
|15.44
|28.89
|-10.74
|32.96
|13.5
|57.04
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-2.01
|-6.34
|-0.72
|6.34
|9.24
|16.99
|24.98
|Freshara Agro Exports
|11.26
|9.41
|18.87
|40.8
|39.6
|19.46
|11.26
|Proventus Agrocom
|-3.82
|14.09
|32.46
|24.44
|56.3
|21.94
|12.64
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-2.37
|-6.55
|4.8
|-13.32
|-46.91
|15.84
|33.59
Source: Dion Global
Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110MH1993PLC072189 and registration number is 072189. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global