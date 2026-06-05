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Hexagon Nutrition Share Price

Sector
Food Processing

Hexagon Nutrition has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 5, 2026 and will close on Jun 9, 2026. The price band has been set at 42.00-45.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Hexagon Nutrition Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Hexagon Nutrition Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nestle India		-3.12-5.0911.0511.3115.368.29.68
Britannia Industries		-4.6-12.13-13.58-13.38-8.162.827.84
Bikaji Foods International		1.22-5.812.4-9.38-15.1319.1315.25
Zydus Wellness		4.15-1.5832.9820.5131.9519.573.64
Orkla India		1.71-2.329.371.14-12.3-4.28-2.59
Hindustan Foods		0.96.5712.171.841.36-1.655.03
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-4.7-13.06-10.77-32.45-40.042.8215.3
Gopal Snacks		-4.07-3.751.66-11.26-19.02-7.44-4.53
ADF Foods		6.8411.4451.6941.748.718.77.34
Prataap Snacks		1.8518.3714.599.124.4913.313.33
Tasty Bite Eatables		0.529.6510.36-5.82-26.47-13.35-13.06
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		20.6943.5747.9417.71131.3731.6343.67
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-3.76-8.27-32.61-32.61-32.61-12.33-7.59
HMA Agro Industries		-2.12-4.83-6.41-22.93-36.6-26.71-17.01
Krishival Foods		0.5315.4428.89-10.7432.9613.557.04
Euro India Fresh Foods		-2.01-6.34-0.726.349.2416.9924.98
Freshara Agro Exports		11.269.4118.8740.839.619.4611.26
Proventus Agrocom		-3.8214.0932.4624.4456.321.9412.64
Sarveshwar Foods		-2.37-6.554.8-13.32-46.9115.8433.59

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Hexagon Nutrition

Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110MH1993PLC072189 and registration number is 072189. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Purushottam Kelkar
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Arun Kelkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Arun Kelkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash Purushottam Kelkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Kelkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aparna Deepak Sakpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meena Bipinchandra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Pratap Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keval M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Yash Gaglani
    Independent Director

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