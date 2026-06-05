Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110MH1993PLC072189 and registration number is 072189. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.