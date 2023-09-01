Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.99
|4.99
|10.22
|87.66
|286.01
|286.01
|312.74
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.89
|-6.91
|-3.14
|2.39
|20.66
|18.84
|36.66
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.38
|26.72
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.42
|10.05
|19.04
|19.79
|16.44
|55.79
|-17.92
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Apis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900DL1983PLC164048 and registration number is 164048. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apis India Ltd. is ₹41.05 Cr as on Aug 10, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apis India Ltd. is 3.16 and PB ratio of Apis India Ltd. is 0.41 as on Aug 10, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apis India Ltd. is ₹74.50 as on Aug 10, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apis India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apis India Ltd. is ₹74.50 and 52-week low of Apis India Ltd. is ₹19.30 as on Aug 10, 2023.