Apis India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

APIS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹74.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 10, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apis India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.50₹74.50
₹74.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.30₹74.50
₹74.50
Open Price
₹74.50
Prev. Close
₹74.50
Volume
0

Apis India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R174.5
  • R274.5
  • R374.5
  • Pivot
    74.5
  • S174.5
  • S274.5
  • S374.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.7468.04
  • 1017.7761.4
  • 2016.2551.55
  • 508.731.77
  • 1004.350
  • 2002.170

Apis India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.994.9910.2287.66286.01286.01312.74
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.4210.0519.0419.7916.4455.79-17.92
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Apis India Ltd. Share Holdings

Apis India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Apis India Ltd.

Apis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900DL1983PLC164048 and registration number is 164048. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Prem Anand
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Amit Anand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Anand
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Ahooja
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Chaddha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apis India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apis India Ltd.?

The market cap of Apis India Ltd. is ₹41.05 Cr as on Aug 10, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apis India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apis India Ltd. is 3.16 and PB ratio of Apis India Ltd. is 0.41 as on Aug 10, 2023.

What is the share price of Apis India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apis India Ltd. is ₹74.50 as on Aug 10, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apis India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apis India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apis India Ltd. is ₹74.50 and 52-week low of Apis India Ltd. is ₹19.30 as on Aug 10, 2023.

