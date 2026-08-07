Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Apis India Share Price

NSE
BSE

APIS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Apis India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.00 Closed
-2.69₹ -1.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Apis India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.00₹58.70
₹56.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.77₹110.42
₹56.00
Open Price
₹58.70
Prev. Close
₹57.55
Volume
7,865

Source: Dion Global

Apis India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apis India has gained 255.01% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Apis India has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Apis India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apis India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.5856
1055.3255.92
2055.3856.15
5058.7857.84
10060.0858
20054.8747.15

Source: Dion Global

Apis India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apis India saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Apis India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTApis India - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
Jul 31, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTApis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 06, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTApis India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTApis India - Disclosure Under Regulation-10(7) Of SEBI (SAST), Regulations, 2011
Jun 25, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTApis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Apis India

Apis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900DL1983PLC164048 and registration number is 164048. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 390.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 137.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Prem Anand
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Amit Anand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Anand
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rubi Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apis India Share Price

What is the share price of Apis India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apis India is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apis India?

The Apis India is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apis India?

The market cap of Apis India is ₹771.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apis India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apis India are ₹58.70 and ₹56.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apis India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apis India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apis India is ₹110.42 and 52-week low of Apis India is ₹15.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apis India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apis India has shown returns of -2.69% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -10.05% over 3 months, 255.01% over 1 year, 170.21% across 3 years, and 135.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apis India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apis India are 32.37 and 3.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Apis India News

More Apis India News
Market Pulse