Here's the live share price of Apis India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apis India has gained 255.01% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Apis India has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.58
|56
|10
|55.32
|55.92
|20
|55.38
|56.15
|50
|58.78
|57.84
|100
|60.08
|58
|200
|54.87
|47.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apis India saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Apis India - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Apis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Apis India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Apis India - Disclosure Under Regulation-10(7) Of SEBI (SAST), Regulations, 2011
|Jun 25, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Apis India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Apis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900DL1983PLC164048 and registration number is 164048. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 390.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 137.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apis India is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apis India is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apis India is ₹771.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apis India are ₹58.70 and ₹56.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apis India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apis India is ₹110.42 and 52-week low of Apis India is ₹15.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apis India has shown returns of -2.69% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -10.05% over 3 months, 255.01% over 1 year, 170.21% across 3 years, and 135.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apis India are 32.37 and 3.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global