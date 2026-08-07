What is the share price of Apis India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apis India is ₹56.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Apis India? The Apis India is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apis India? The market cap of Apis India is ₹771.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Apis India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Apis India are ₹58.70 and ₹56.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apis India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apis India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apis India is ₹110.42 and 52-week low of Apis India is ₹15.77 as on .

How has the Apis India performed historically in terms of returns? The Apis India has shown returns of -2.69% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -10.05% over 3 months, 255.01% over 1 year, 170.21% across 3 years, and 135.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apis India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apis India are 32.37 and 3.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global