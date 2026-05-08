Indian fashion accessories brand, Titan company reported a double digit growth in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter led by a strong surge in its sales. The company’s revenue from operations also saw a strong climb with its jewellery segment leading the revenue growth.

Titan Company Q4: Net profit rises 35% YoY

The company’s consolidated net profit for the Jan-March quarter was posted at Rs 1,179 crore rising more than 35% on a year-on-year basis against Rs 871 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, its net profit moderated by nearly 30% from Rs 1,684 crore reported in the previous quarter.

For Q4FY26 the watchmaker’s consolidated net sales aka its revenue from operations surged by 48% YoY from Rs 13,897 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, its consolidated sales contracted by 17% from Rs 24,915 crore reported in Q3.

The company’s earnings before earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 28% YoY to Rs 2,121 crore from Rs 1,653 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Titan Company: FY26 sales rise 26% YoY

For FY26, the company which operates brands like Tanishq, Fastrack, and Caratlane saw a rise of 34% for its year-on-year sales at Rs 76,797 crore against Rs 57,143 crore sales reported in FY25.

The company’s total profit for the financial year ended March was pegged at Rs 5,073 crore , rising 52% YoY from Rs 3,337 crore reported in FY25.

The company stated its consolidated total income at around Rs 20,300 crore noting that it was one of its strongest quarterly performances in its history.

Its jewellery portfolio which comprises brands like Mia, Tanishq, and Caratlane grew by 50% to approximately 18,195 crore, the company stated.

Titan Company: Board recommends Rs 15 dividend

The company’s senior management has proposed a dividend of Rs 15 per share of Re 1 each, subject to shareholder approval. The record and payment date for the same are yet to be disclosed.