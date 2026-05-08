FMCG companies remain in high focus, with Britannia Industries announcing its highest ever dividend payout. The ‘dividend king’ ITC will consider a dividend payout at its upcoming board meeting.

Hindustan Unilever too recommended a hefty dividend payout for its shareholders. Other key consumer good stock dividends you should track include Dabur, Godrej Consumer Products, and Marico.

Here are all the key FMCG dividend announcements made this month:

FMCG Dividend Tracker FY26 – Financial Express

FMCG Dividend Tracker: FY26 Key dividend announcements from India’s top consumer goods companies Company Dividend Record Date Britannia Industries ₹90.50/share Hindustan Unilever ₹41/share Dabur India ₹5.50/share Godrej Consumer Products ₹5/share Marico ₹4/share ITC To be announced Face value Re 1/share for all companies except Britannia (Re 1). Subject to shareholder approval where applicable. Express InfoGenIE Copy HTML HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

#1 Britannia Industries announces highest-ever dividend

The cakes and biscuit manufacturer has recommended its highest ever dividend payout at Rs 90.5 per share of face value Rs 1 each. This marks the final dividend payout by the company for FY26.

The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for Friday, July 31. So if you don’t appear in the company’s record books before the aforementioned date, you won’t be eligible for the said payout.

#2 HUL recommends Rs 22 final dividend

The company whose portfolio comprises famous products like Surf Excel, Brooke Bond tea, Kwality Wall’s ice cream, has proposed a final dividend of Rs 22 per share of Re 1 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for June 23.

Last year in November HUL had declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share. With the addition of this dividend, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 41 per share.

#3 Dabur sets July 17 record date for final dividend

This FMCG giant has fixed the record date of July 14, to approve its final dividend pay of Rs 5.5 per share. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting.

Previously, in October 2025 the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share. With this addition, its total dividend payout for FY26 aggregates to Rs 8.25 per share.

#4 Godrej Consumer Products declares Rs 5 interim dividend

The Godrej subsidiary has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, on face value of Re 1 each. The company has paid an interim dividend of Rs 5 for every quarter of FY26.

The record date for the same has been set for Tuesday, May 12 and the entitled shareholders shall receive the payment on or before June 4. The company’s total dividend pay for the financial year ending March stands at Rs 20 per share.

#5 Marico recommends Rs 4 final dividend

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same has been fixed for July 30, and beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before September 5.

ITC upcoming dividends

ITC’s senior management has said they will consider dividend payouts for FY26 at the company’s board meeting, which is scheduled for May 21.