Here's the live share price of SKM Egg Products Export (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SKM Egg Products Export (India) has gained 46.42% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, SKM Egg Products Export (India) has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|257.36
|245.9
|10
|287.9
|264.09
|20
|307.08
|279.69
|50
|271.25
|268.48
|100
|219.69
|241.33
|200
|206.44
|212.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SKM Egg Products Export (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.21%, FII holding rose to 1.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|SKM Egg Produc - Intimation Of Record Date For The Payment Of Final Dividend On Equity Shares For The Financial Year-2025-26
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|SKM Egg Produc - General Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|SKM Egg Produc - Con-Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|SKM Egg Produc - Recording Of Meetings With Investors Held On Jul 29, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|SKM Egg Produc - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222TZ1995PLC006025 and registration number is 006025. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 766.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹235.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SKM Egg Products Export (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹1,237.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SKM Egg Products Export (India) are ₹239.80 and ₹230.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKM Egg Products Export (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹371.50 and 52-week low of SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹144.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SKM Egg Products Export (India) has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, -24.33% for the past month, 30.85% over 3 months, 46.42% over 1 year, 17.24% across 3 years, and 41.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKM Egg Products Export (India) are 11.12 and 3.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global