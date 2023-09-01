Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|6.90
|-2.39
|6.90
|41.50
|136.90
|105.14
|105.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222TZ1995PLC006025 and registration number is 006025. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 290.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is ₹1,338.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is 12.89 and PB ratio of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is 6.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is ₹508.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is ₹484.15 and 52-week low of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is ₹82.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.