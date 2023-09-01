Follow Us

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹508.35 Closed
524.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹502.00₹508.35
₹508.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.90₹484.15
₹508.35
Open Price
₹508.35
Prev. Close
₹484.15
Volume
1,43,908

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1510.47
  • R2512.58
  • R3516.82
  • Pivot
    506.23
  • S1504.12
  • S2499.88
  • S3497.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5108.44444.59
  • 10110.94411.37
  • 20108.81368.07
  • 5096.3301.63
  • 10078.21250.61
  • 20073.23201.22

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222TZ1995PLC006025 and registration number is 006025. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 290.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K M Maeilanandhan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S K M Shree Shivkumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C Devarajan
    Director
  • Mr. T N Thirukumar
    Director
  • Mr. G N Jayaram
    Director
  • Mr. D Venkateswaran
    Director
  • Mrs. Shivkumar Kumutaavalli
    Director
  • Dr. L M Ramakrishnan
    Director

FAQs on SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is ₹1,338.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is 12.89 and PB ratio of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is 6.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is ₹508.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is ₹484.15 and 52-week low of SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is ₹82.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

