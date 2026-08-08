What is the share price of SKM Egg Products Export (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹235.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SKM Egg Products Export (India)? The SKM Egg Products Export (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SKM Egg Products Export (India)? The market cap of SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹1,237.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SKM Egg Products Export (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of SKM Egg Products Export (India) are ₹239.80 and ₹230.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKM Egg Products Export (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKM Egg Products Export (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹371.50 and 52-week low of SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹144.00 as on .

How has the SKM Egg Products Export (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The SKM Egg Products Export (India) has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, -24.33% for the past month, 30.85% over 3 months, 46.42% over 1 year, 17.24% across 3 years, and 41.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SKM Egg Products Export (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKM Egg Products Export (India) are 11.12 and 3.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global