SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222TZ1995PLC006025 and registration number is 006025. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 290.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.