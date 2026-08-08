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SKM Egg Products Export (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SKM EGG PRODUCTS EXPORT (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of SKM Egg Products Export (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹235.00 Closed
-1.01₹ -2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SKM Egg Products Export (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.95₹239.80
₹235.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹144.00₹371.50
₹235.00
Open Price
₹236.15
Prev. Close
₹237.40
Volume
64,037

Source: Dion Global

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SKM Egg Products Export (India) has gained 46.42% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, SKM Egg Products Export (India) has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5257.36245.9
10287.9264.09
20307.08279.69
50271.25268.48
100219.69241.33
200206.44212.43

Source: Dion Global

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SKM Egg Products Export (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.21%, FII holding rose to 1.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SKM Egg Products Export (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTSKM Egg Produc - Intimation Of Record Date For The Payment Of Final Dividend On Equity Shares For The Financial Year-2025-26
Aug 01, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTSKM Egg Produc - General Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTSKM Egg Produc - Con-Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTSKM Egg Produc - Recording Of Meetings With Investors Held On Jul 29, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTSKM Egg Produc - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About SKM Egg Products Export (India)

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222TZ1995PLC006025 and registration number is 006025. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 766.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S K M Maeilanandhan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S K M Shree Shivkumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T N Thirukumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Shivkumar Kumutaavalli
    Director
  • Dr. Vikram Ramakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. G N Jayaram
    Director
  • Mr. R R Sathya Murthy
    Director
  • Mr. K Vivekanandan
    Director
  • Mr. S K Sharath Ram
    Director
  • Mr. K Ahamed Sheik Mohideen
    Director

FAQs on SKM Egg Products Export (India) Share Price

What is the share price of SKM Egg Products Export (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹235.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SKM Egg Products Export (India)?

The SKM Egg Products Export (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SKM Egg Products Export (India)?

The market cap of SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹1,237.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SKM Egg Products Export (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SKM Egg Products Export (India) are ₹239.80 and ₹230.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKM Egg Products Export (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKM Egg Products Export (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹371.50 and 52-week low of SKM Egg Products Export (India) is ₹144.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SKM Egg Products Export (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The SKM Egg Products Export (India) has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, -24.33% for the past month, 30.85% over 3 months, 46.42% over 1 year, 17.24% across 3 years, and 41.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SKM Egg Products Export (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKM Egg Products Export (India) are 11.12 and 3.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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