Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of manufacturing companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on manufacturing stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21.64
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51.67
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|204.07
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|165.76
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|101.61
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13.72
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|1416.97
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|838.75
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21.11
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38.52
|BSE India Manufacturing
|1106.71
|4.16
|0.38
|0.00
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|177.64
|Varun Beverages
|444.00
|1.50
|0.34
|147.29
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1949.00
|5.00
|0.26
|452.46
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|437.70
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31.29
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56.85
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18
|7.77
|Cipla
|1472.00
|-3.00
|-0.20
|23.78
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79.10
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|-3.00
|-0.26
|65.19
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|153.09
|Divi's Laboratories
|8248.50
|-43.05
|-0.52
|68.70
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|-1.30
|-0.69
|672.66
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.00
|-8.00
|-0.73
|84.14
|JSW Steel
|1293.50
|-14.50
|-1.11
|41.31
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|-6.60
|-1.44
|1619.74
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|207.62
The top gainers among the Manufacturing sector stocks today are Grasim Industries (up 4.00%) and Nestle India (up 2.67%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.09%) and Tata Motors (down 1.44%).
Meanwhile, the BSE India Manufacturing Index is trading at 1106.71 (up 0.38%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 10.11%. The top gainers during this period are Hindalco Industries (up 56.66%) and TVS Motor Company (up 48.26%). On the other hand, the top losers include Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 45.52%) and Vedanta (down 35.77%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Manufacturing sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|74.50
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.30
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|62.43
|Hindustan Unilever
|-11.02
|SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund
|56.95
|Nestle India
|5.20