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List of Manufacturing Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of manufacturing companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on manufacturing stocks here.

Manufacturing Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.0021.64
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751.67
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.53204.07
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.90165.76
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.57101.61
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513.72
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.741416.97
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.49838.75
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821.11
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838.52
BSE India Manufacturing		1106.714.160.380.00
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.36177.64
Varun Beverages		444.001.500.34147.29
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1949.005.000.26452.46
ITC		285.500.500.18437.70
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831.29
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256.85
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.187.77
Cipla		1472.00-3.00-0.2023.78
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279.10
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.00-3.00-0.2665.19
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.28153.09
Divi's Laboratories		8248.50-43.05-0.5268.70
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Tata Steel		188.00-1.30-0.69672.66
Tata Consumer Products		1082.00-8.00-0.7384.14
JSW Steel		1293.50-14.50-1.1141.31
Tata Motors		453.10-6.60-1.441619.74
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.09207.62
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Manufacturing sector stocks today are Grasim Industries (up 4.00%) and Nestle India (up 2.67%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.09%) and Tata Motors (down 1.44%).

Meanwhile, the BSE India Manufacturing Index is trading at 1106.71 (up 0.38%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 10.11%. The top gainers during this period are Hindalco Industries (up 56.66%) and TVS Motor Company (up 48.26%). On the other hand, the top losers include Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 45.52%) and Vedanta (down 35.77%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Manufacturing sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Manufacturing Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund74.50Mahindra & Mahindra23.30
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund62.43Hindustan Unilever-11.02
SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund56.95Nestle India5.20

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