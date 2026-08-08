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List of FMCG Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of fmcg companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on fmcg stocks here.

FMCG Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
PG Electroplast		630.6521.653.56618.58
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		252.802.200.8812.69
Emami		411.802.700.6649.58
Brainbees Solutions		214.651.000.4733.25
Jyothy Labs		206.750.950.4622.50
DOMS Industries		2260.659.450.4223.54
Bajaj Consumer Care		534.152.150.4014.57
ITC		285.500.500.18437.70
Gillette India		7697.001.100.011.52
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279.10
Wakefit Innovations		127.75-0.40-0.31771.23
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514.18
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Dabur India		411.00-3.00-0.72112.61
Tata Consumer Products		1082.00-8.00-0.7384.14
Cello World		373.00-5.70-1.5188.43
Godrej Consumer Products		1049.00-31.50-2.92133.86
Sheela Foam		672.00-26.30-3.7735.57
Emami Realty		75.49-2.96-3.771.07
Emami Paper Mills		107.70-4.30-3.841.21
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the FMCG sector stocks today are PG Electroplast (up 3.56%) and Flair Writing Industries Ltd (up 0.88%). On the other hand, the top losers include Emami Paper Mills (down 3.84%) and Sheela Foam (down 3.77%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the FMCG sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the FMCG Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund52.55Hindustan Unilever-11.02
SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund19.60Hindustan Unilever5.20

FMCG Sector News

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