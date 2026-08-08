Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of fmcg companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on fmcg stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|21.65
|3.56
|618.58
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|252.80
|2.20
|0.88
|12.69
|Emami
|411.80
|2.70
|0.66
|49.58
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.65
|1.00
|0.47
|33.25
|Jyothy Labs
|206.75
|0.95
|0.46
|22.50
|DOMS Industries
|2260.65
|9.45
|0.42
|23.54
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|534.15
|2.15
|0.40
|14.57
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|437.70
|Gillette India
|7697.00
|1.10
|0.01
|1.52
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79.10
|Wakefit Innovations
|127.75
|-0.40
|-0.31
|771.23
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14.18
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Dabur India
|411.00
|-3.00
|-0.72
|112.61
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.00
|-8.00
|-0.73
|84.14
|Cello World
|373.00
|-5.70
|-1.51
|88.43
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1049.00
|-31.50
|-2.92
|133.86
|Sheela Foam
|672.00
|-26.30
|-3.77
|35.57
|Emami Realty
|75.49
|-2.96
|-3.77
|1.07
|Emami Paper Mills
|107.70
|-4.30
|-3.84
|1.21
The top gainers among the FMCG sector stocks today are PG Electroplast (up 3.56%) and Flair Writing Industries Ltd (up 0.88%). On the other hand, the top losers include Emami Paper Mills (down 3.84%) and Sheela Foam (down 3.77%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the FMCG sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|52.55
|Hindustan Unilever
|-11.02
|SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund
|19.60
|Hindustan Unilever
|5.20