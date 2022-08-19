Adani Enterprises, SBI Life, Eicher Motors among 122 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 9 scrips at new lows

Indian benchmark indices erased opening gains and edged lower on Friday amid weak global cues. While NSE Nifty 50 dropped over 150 points to trade below 17,800 levels, the S&P BSE Sensex index fell over 500 points to slip below 60,000. Broader markets inched lower as well as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 declined up to 1 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Media and Nifty IT bucked the trend to trade in positive territory. Nifty Pharma, Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, however, were the losers among the pack. Adani Enterprises, SBI Life, Eicher Motors were among the 122 stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE, while 9 scrips touched new lows intraday.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

L&T, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS were the sole gainers in the Sensex pack, while IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Powergrid, SBI, Maruti, ICICI Bank, NTPC, M&M were the top losers. In the Nifty 50 pack, Adani Ports, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies were the top gainers. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv and Coal India were the laggards.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Andhra Paper, Banco Products, Campus Activewear, Eicher Motors, Forbes & Company, Hariom Pipe Industries, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, KPI Green Energy, Maharashtra Seamless, Mold-Tek Packaging, NDTV, Page Industries, Power Mech Projects, Rane Holdings, Ruby Mills, SBI Life Insurance Company, Solar Industries India, Tata Chemicals, Vesuvius India were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE intraday. On the flip side, Atlas Jewellery India, Auro Laboratories, Future Enterprises, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Jet Freight Logistics, Kaveri Seed Company, Polyspin Exports and Vipul were the stocks that touched fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 57 securities hot 52-week high, while eight stocks were at new lows. Adani Transmission, Adani Power, AMD Industries, Apollo Tyres, City Union Bank, Imagicaworld Entertainment, Kshitij Polyline, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Monte Carlo Fashions, Rajnandini Metal, Rama Steel Tubes, SBI Life Insurance, Solar Industries, TVS Motor Company, West Coast Paper Mills were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. Meanwhile, Kaveri Seed Company touched fresh low intraday.

Top volume gainers on NSE, BSE

IIFL Finance, Banaras Beads, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal 5 Year G Sec ETF – Growth, CAMS, Almondz Global Securities, Sumit Woods, Precision Wires, Uniinfo Telecom Services were the top volume gainers on NSE. On BSE, CAMS, Gland Pharma, IIFL Finance, Axis Bank, TV18 Broadcast, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy were the volume shockers.