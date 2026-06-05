India’s primary market continues to be in the midst of a transition. In 2026 so far, companies have raised Rs 20,581.74 crore through 22 initial public offerings between January and early June, according to data compiled by Prime Database. Yet the fundraising momentum has not translated into strong listing-day gains.

Of the 20 IPOs that had listed by June 2, only eight closed their debut session above their issue price, while 12 ended below it. Several of the year’s biggest offerings, including Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Fractal Analytics, Shadowfax Technologies, and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, failed to deliver immediate gains despite mobilising substantial capital.

The numbers suggest a market that remains open for fundraising but has become increasingly selective when it comes to rewarding newly listed companies.

Big fundraising, muted returns

The contrast between fundraising activity and listing performance has emerged as one of the defining features of the IPO market in 2026. The 22 issues that hit the market between January and early June collectively mobilised Rs 20,581.74 crore.

However, a majority of the companies that completed their stock market debut struggled to sustain their issue price on the first day of trading. Among the 20 listed companies in the Prime Database sample, only eight delivered positive returns based on their closing price on listing day, while 12 finished below their offer price.

The figures indicate that companies were still able to attract capital, but the market was far more cautious in assigning premiums after listing. Unlike periods when strong debut gains were widespread, investors appeared increasingly selective in determining which companies deserved higher valuations once trading began.

Large deals face reality check

The trend was particularly visible among the year’s largest public offerings. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions emerged as one of the biggest IPOs of 2026 after raising Rs 3,079.88 crore. The company offered shares at Rs 1,053 and debuted on March 2.

The stock opened at Rs 952.20 and ended the day at Rs 867.90, resulting in a decline of 17.58% against the issue price. Fractal Analytics, which raised Rs 2,833.90 crore, also struggled to generate enthusiasm after listing. Shares were offered at Rs 900 and listed on February 16. Although the stock opened at the issue price, it closed at Rs 847.40, leaving shareholders with a loss of 5.84% on debut.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute raised Rs 1,841.45 crore through its offering and entered the market at an issue price of Rs 172. The stock opened at Rs 162.80 and closed at Rs 154.05 on listing day, translating into a decline of 10.44%. The performance of these large offerings demonstrated that substantial fundraising and investor participation during the subscription process did not automatically translate into strong secondary market performance.

India IPO Wave 2026: Big Fundraising, Weak Debuts Market Snapshot IPOs Launched 22 Funds Raised ₹20,581.74 crore Listing Winners 8 Listing Losers 12 Biggest IPO Debut Disappointments Company Funds Raised Listing-Day Return Clean Max Enviro ₹3,079.88 crore -17.58% Shadowfax ₹1,907.27 crore -11.37% CMPDI ₹1,841.45 crore -10.44% Fractal Analytics ₹2,833.90 crore -5.84% Recovery Stories (As of June 2) Company Gain vs Issue Price Shadowfax +54.31% CMPDI +37.03% Fractal Analytics +15.44% Top IPO Winners Company Listing-Day Gain Gain by June 2 Sedemac Mechatronics +7.40% +72.81% Onemi Technology Solutions +21.87% +61.96% What the Trend Shows 60% of listed IPOs closed below issue price on debut.



Despite raising ₹20,581.74 crore across 22 IPOs, investors became far more selective in 2026. Large IPOs struggled on listing day, but several quality companies delivered strong gains in subsequent trading, reflecting greater focus on valuations and fundamentals. Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Shadowfax disappoints on debut

Among the most closely watched offerings of the year, Shadowfax Technologies delivered one of the sharper listing-day setbacks. The logistics company raised Rs 1,907.27 crore through its public issue and offered shares at Rs 124. When the stock listed on January 28, it opened at Rs 113 and finished the day at Rs 109.90. The closing price represented a decline of 11.37% against the issue price.

The result stood out because Shadowfax was among the larger issues to reach the market during the year. Despite the weak debut, subsequent trading painted a different picture. By June 2, the stock’s adjusted market price stood at Rs 191.35, representing a gain of 54.31% over its issue price and highlighting how investor sentiment evolved after the initial listing session.

Recovery beyond listing day

One of the notable trends in the Prime Database data is the divergence between listing-day performance and subsequent market returns. Several companies that disappointed investors on their debut managed to recover significantly in the following months. Shadowfax Technologies moved from an 11.37% listing-day decline to a gain of 54.31% over its issue price by June 2.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute followed a similar path, with its adjusted market price rising to Rs 235.70, translating into a gain of 37.03% over the offer price despite a weak market debut. Fractal Analytics also recovered, with its adjusted market price reaching Rs 1,039 as of June 2, representing a gain of 15.44% over the issue price. These performances suggest that while investors remained cautious during initial trading sessions, several companies managed to build confidence after listing and attract sustained buying interest.

Bright spots emerge

Not every company struggled to secure investor support. Sedemac Mechatronics emerged as one of the strongest performers among the IPOs listed in 2026. The company raised Rs 1,087.45 crore and offered shares at Rs 1,352. When trading commenced on March 11, the stock opened at Rs 1,510 and closed at Rs 1,452.10, delivering a gain of 7.40% over the issue price.

The momentum continued in the months that followed, with the adjusted market price climbing to Rs 2,336.45 by June 2, translating into a gain of 72.81% over the offer price. Onemi Technology Solutions also delivered a strong performance. The company raised Rs 925.92 crore and offered shares at Rs 171. The stock listed on May 8, opened at Rs 191 and closed at Rs 208.40, resulting in a gain of 21.87% on debut.

By June 2, the adjusted market price had risen to Rs 276.95, representing a gain of 61.96% compared with the issue price. Other companies including Powerica, GSP Crop Science and Gaudium IVF & Women Health also generated substantial gains over their offer prices, showing that investors continued to reward companies that met market expectations.

A More Selective Market

The Prime Database figures point to a growing divide within India’s IPO market. While companies continued to access capital and raise significant sums through public offerings, investors appeared far less willing to award broad-based listing premiums.

The fact that a majority of IPOs closed below their issue price on debut indicates that market participants were placing greater emphasis on valuations and company-specific factors. The pattern was visible across sectors and issue sizes, affecting both large and small offerings. Rather than treating new listings as a single asset class, investors appeared increasingly willing to differentiate between companies based on their individual prospects and pricing.

Conclusion

Prime Database data shows that India’s IPO market remained active through the first five months of 2026, with 22 public issues mobilising Rs 20,581.74 crore. However, the fundraising momentum was accompanied by subdued listing-day performance, as 12 of the 20 listed IPOs ended their debut session below their issue price.

While several stocks subsequently recovered and generated substantial gains, the figures indicate that immediate rewards from IPO investing have become harder to secure. The market continues to provide companies with access to capital, but listing-day success is no longer as widespread as fundraising totals alone might suggest.